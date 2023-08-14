Tertiary education has continued to experience numerical growth since the British colonial government established the University of Ibadan as a University College in 1948.

However, of the over 100 universities in Nigeria, just five are 60 years and above.

Nigerian universities that are 60 years old and above Photo Credits:@UniIbadan/@Naija_PR

Source: UGC

According to @StatiSense, the University of Ibadan, the University of Nigeria, Ahmadu Bello University, Obafemi Awolowo University, and the University of Lagos are 60 years and above in Nigeria.

NIGERIAN UNIVERSITIES THAT ARE 60YRS+

1 University of Ibadan - 74yrs

2 University of Nigeria, Nsukka - 62yrs

3 Ahmadu Bello University - 60yrs

4 Obafemi Awolowo University - 60yrs

5 University of Lagos - 60yrs

Nigerian universities that are 60 years and above

1. University of Ibadan, in Oyo state, is 74 years. The first and oldest university in Nigeria was established in 1948 by the British colonial government.

2. University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu state, was established by the government of the old Eastern region in October 1960, making it 62 years

3. Ahmadu Bello University, situated in Zaria in Kaduna state, is 60 years. The university was established in 1962 by the government of the Old Northern region

4. Obafemi Awolowo University, located in Ile-Ife in Osun state, is 60 years. OAU was established in 1962 by the government of the old Western region.

5. University of Lagos, Akoka, was established by the federal government in 1962, making the institution 60 years

