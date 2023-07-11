Lecturers at the Federal Polytechnic, Ekowe, Bayelsa State have embarked on an indefinite strike

Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) gave the order following the non-implementation of promotion arrears, unpaid academic allowances

The ASUP Chairman, Comrade Agada Franklin, who disclosed this in a communique, added that the decision was taj]ken at an emergency congress

Yenegoa, Bayelsa state - Members of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) in the Federal Polytechnic, Ekowe, Bayelsa State have embarked on an indefinite strike over poor working conditions.

The Chairman, Comrade Agada Franklin and General Secretary, Justin, made this known in a communique they both signed on Monday, July 10 in Yenegoa, the Bayelsa state capital, Daily Trust reported.

Bayelsa polytechnic lecturers embark on indefinite strike over poor working conditions. Photo Credit:Woyengitonbara Yebufura /Anthony Etim Arikpo

Source: Facebook

The decision to embark on an indefinite strike is based on the non-implementation of promotion arrears, unpaid academic allowances and poor working conditions.

ASUP said the decision to commence the strike was taken at an emergency congress over some issues that are detrimental to the members of the union.

