According to the latest Webometrics ranking, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) is the best-owned state university in Nigeria.

In the latest ranking released in January 2023, Adekunle Ajasin University and Olabisi Onabanjo University made the top three.

Webometrics Ranking 2023: LUATECH, AAUA and others make top 10 state universities in Nigeria. Photo Credits: eksu.edu.ng/delsu.edu.ng/lautech.edu.ng/lasu.edu.ng

Top 10 state universities in Nigeria

Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH)

LAUTECH ranked number one state university and seven best university in Nigeria.

The University was established on April 23, 1990, under the old Oyo State with the name Oyo State University of Technology, Ogbomoso (OSUTECH).

The name of the University was changed to (LAUTECH) after the creation of Osun State from old Oyo State in 1991.

The University was jointly owned by the Oyo and Osun States until November 20, 2020, when the University became solely owned by the Oyo State following a mutual agreement between the two states.

Adekunle Ajasin University

Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), emerged as second best state university and the 13 best in Nigeria.

AAUA was first established as Obafemi Awolowo University in March 1982 by the government of the old Ondo State, headed by the late Chief Adekunle Ajasin.

The University was relocated to Akungba-Akokoin 1999 following the creation of a new State out of the old Ondo earlier in October 1996.

The then Governor of the State, Chief Adebayo Adefarati signed the bill backing the relocation in November 1999.

Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU)

OOU is 16 best university in Nigeria and third best state university.

The then Civilian Governor, Chief Olabisi Onabanjo, assented to the law establishing the Ogun State University on July 7th, 1982.

Ogun State University, patterned after the American State University system, opened its doors to its first set of students, numbering a little over 500 in all on Monday, January 31st 1983.

Ekiti State University (EKSU)

EKSU emerged as the top 4 best state university and 20th in Nigeria.

It was established by law on 29th March, 1982 as Obafemi Awolowo University Law No. 3 of 1982 by the then Ondo state Governor, Chief Michael. Adekunle Ajasin

The University changed its name in June 1985 to Ondo State University, Ado-Ekiti under the State Military Government headed by Commodore M.B. Otiko.

It later changed its name again to University of Ado-Ekiti (UNAD) before its current name after Ondo State Government established its own University at Akungba-Akoko.

Lagos State University (LASU)

LASU was established as a Public University in 1983 by the enabling law of Lagos State.

It is fifth best state university and 21st in Nigeria.

The University was established under the leadership of Lateef Jakande with the vision of pursuing the advancement of learning and academic excellence.

Kwara State University (KWASU)

KWASU was established by the administration of Dr. Bukola Saraki in 2009.

The University is the 6th best state university and the 25 in Nigeria.

KWASU is the 77th university to be registered by the Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC) and the 95th university to be recognized in Nigeria.

The university was designed to be a centre for community service and entrepreneurship.

Ebonyi State University (EBSU)

EBSU was established in 1999 by the then state governor, Dr. Sam Ominyi Egwu.

The University is the ranked state university in the southeast. The 7th best state university and 29 in Nigeria.

The law establishing (Ebonyi State University Law No 7,1999) received the executive assent of Egwu on January 14, 2000, with Prof. Fidelis Ogah as the first Vice-Chancellor.

Osun State University (UNIOSUN)

UNIOSUN was established by the State pursuant to the University Establishment Law passed by the State House of Assembly in December, 2006 and signed into law by His Excellency, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

It is ranked as the 8th best state university and 31st in Nigeria.

The University was the 80th university in Nigeria and the 30th State University approved by the National Universities Commission(NUC)

Osun State University is set up as a conventional and multi-campus university.

Delta State University (DELSU)

DELSU was established on 30th April, 1992 by the then Executive Governor of the State, Olorogun Felix Ibru.

The University runs a multi-campus system with three campuses at Abraka, Anwai in Asaba and at Oleh.

DELSU is the 9th best state university and 32nd in Nigeria.

Rivers State University (RSU)

The Rivers State University (RSU) Port Harcourt was established in October, 1980 from the Rivers State College of Science and Technology.

The Uinversity is the tenth best state university and 33rd in Nigeria.

RSU is the first Technological University in Nigeria and the first state-owned State University in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria. The motto of the University is “Excellence and Creativity”

