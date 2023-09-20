The chief justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has administered the oath of office on nine justices of the Court of Appeal

The new justices cut across the states of the federation and have earlier be sworn in as justices of the high court

It is pertinent to note that the new justices would be part of the justices that would be listening to several appeals from the outcome of the election petitions across the country

FCT, Abuja - Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, the chief justice of Nigeria, has sworn-in nine new justices of the Court of Appeal that were recently appointed.

Those who were administered with the oath of office on Wednesday, September 20. Binta Fatima Zubairu from Kaduna State, appointed a High Court Judge on 31st October 2001; Peter Chudi Obiora from Anambra State, who was sworn-in as High Court Judge on 17th January 2005; Hannatu Azumi Laja-Balogun from Kaduna State, who was appointed a High Court Judge on 24th May 1999.

CJN Swears in 9 justices of the Court of Appeal

Source: Twitter

List of the new justices of the court of appeal

Other Justices who were sworn in are: Asma’u Musa Mainoma from Federal Capital Territory appointed High Court Judge on 1st February 2013; Jane Esienanwan Iyang from Cross River State, who was sworn-in as High Court Judge on 12th February 2015; Lateef Adebayo Ganiyu from Oyo State, who became High Court Judge on 26th June 2014; and Okon Efreti Abang from Akwa Ibom State, who was appointed a High Court Judge on 22nd June 2009.

The rest are Justices Hadiza Rabiu Shagari from Sokoto State, who was elevation to the High Court Bench on 12th February, 2015; and Paul Ahmed Bassi from Borno State, appointed to the High Court on 14th July, 2017, respectively.

The development is coming at a time that the tribunals across the country are giving verdicts on the petitions filed by the political candidates at various level against the winners in the 2023 general elections.

APC denies President Tinubu calls to CJN Ariwoola over hearings at PEPC

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC has reacted to the allegation that President Bola Tinubu had a telephone conversation with CJN Olukayode Ariwoola.

Felix Morka, the spokesperson of the APC, expressed that the allegation from Jackson Ude, Labour Party and Peter Obi's campaigner, was false information.

Morka, who said the APC and President Tinubu won the election, accused Ude of making an intentionally misleading and mischievous comment.

