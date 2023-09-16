President Bola Tinubu announced the appointment of new deputy governors for the CBN

On Friday, September 15, 2023, President Bola Tinubu nominated four new deputy governors for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to serve alongside the newly appointed CBN governor, Olayemi Cardoso.

The President nominated Emem Nnanna Usoro, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo, Philip Ikeazor, and Bala M. Bello, TheCable reporting said.

Emem Usoro

Usoro's banking experience spans 20 years across retail, commercial, customer service, and corporate banking.

She is currently an executive director at UBA, the bank she joined 20 years ago.

She has four management-related certifications from Havard Business School, University of Pretoria, and a bachelor of science degree from the University of Uyo.

Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo

Dattijo worked as a policy adviser at the executive office of former Secretary General of the United Nations, Ban Ki-moon.

Until his new appointment, Dattijo was the economic adviser to the Nigeria Governors' Forum. He also worked as the budget and planning commissioner in Kaduna State under the ex-governor Nasir el-Rufai.

He worked at Balera Micro-Finance Bank, Athal Consulting, and Ecobank. He worked as an associate member at Dunning Africa Centre.

He attended Ahmadu Bello University, obtaining his bachelor of science degree and master's in economics and international relations and affairs.

He also has certifications from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Philip Ikeazor

With 30 years of experience in the financial sector, Ikeazor worked at various banks, including Keystone Bank and Ecobank in Kenya.

He worked as an executive director at Union Bank Nigeria and as director of Union Bank UK before he joined the governing board of the International Crop Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) in India.

Ikeazor is a chartered accountant and a fellow at the Chartered Institute of Accountants of Nigeria. He is also a fellow at the Chattered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria and the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria.

Bala M. Bello

Bello began his career at Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) and has held various positions in the private sector, where he secured valuable experiences for 20 years.

He worked for the Nigerian Export-Import Bank, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Sigma Pensions, Marine Capital Limited, and Apricot Investments Limited.

He graduated from the Ahamdu Bello University in Zaria, where he got his Bachelor of Science (BSc) degrees in accounting and an MBA.

He also attended other foreign courses, including Havard Business School, where he secured certifications in leadership. The Wharton Business School, Richard Ivey School of Business, and Portfolio Management Academy are others.

Tinubu nominates Yemi Cardoso as new CBN Governor

Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nominated Dr. Olayemi Michael Cardoso as the new Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), who will replace the embattled Godwin Emefiele suspended months ago.

The nomination of Cardoso was made known on Friday, September 15, via a statement issued by Ajuri Ngelale, the special adviser to the President on media and publicity.

Cardoso's appointment for a five-year term will be subject to the screening and confirmation of the Nigerian Senate.

