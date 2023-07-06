Highly revered Chinese construction company, CCECC Nigeria Limited, have received 65 Nigerian students it sponsored to study in China varsities

At the welcoming ceremony of the graduates, the company announced that it would be offering the students automatic employment

It was also gathered that these students would be incorporated into the construction sector to help foster infrastructural development in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - At least 65 Nigerian students sponsored to study in China by CCECC Nigeria Limited have returned and will get automatic employment with the firm.

It was gathered that the scheme was a collaboration between the organisation and Central South University, and Chang’an University, Daily Trust reported.

The management of CCECC has offered automatic jobs to the 65 graduates who returned from studying in China on a fully-funded scholarship. Photo Credit: @CceccNig

Source: UGC

According to the report, 197 students got scholarships to study in China, and 92 have completed their academic programs.

Legit.ng gathered 65 of these students who returned to Nigeria, comprise of 49 undergraduates and 16 post-graduate.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

These graduates specialise in various fields like Civil Engineering, Transportation Engineering, Road, Bridge, and River-crossing Engineering, among others.

On Wednesday, July 5, during the warm reception given to the returnees at the CCECC Nigeria Limited headquarters in Abuja, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Dr Magdalene Ajani, said they would play a pivotal role in revitalising Nigeria’s transport system.

She urged the graduates to contribute their skills and knowledge to help the federal government’s transport projects, especially in railway construction.

CCECC mgt offers Nigerian graduates automatic employment

Speaking at the gathering, the managing director of CCECC Nigeria Limited, Mr Wang Xixue, revealed that the scholarship scheme has been on since 2018.

He said:

“In 2018, the first batch of 45 students who started their five-year undergraduate program in Ahmed Bello University were selected to attend this 3+2 program, which means that after 3-year study in Nigeria, they will be sponsored by CCECC to continue their study in Central South University, China.

“Among these 45 young talents, 25 students have already returned to Nigeria after their graduation in 2020. Twenty are continuing their study for master’s degrees, and now these 20 students are also standing here after their successful graduation this year."

Meanwhile, the chairman of CCECC Nigeria Limited, Zhang Zhichen, congratulated the returnees on the conclusion of their program.

He urged them to effectively apply what they had learned in China to help foster development and contribute to the economy of Nigerians.

Gov Zulum Sponsors 19 Orphans Abroad to Study Medicine, Students to Get $200 Monthly Stipend

In another development, Governor Babagana Zulum is set to prove he is one of the best serving-governors in Nigeria, as reports have said.

He recently approved the sum of N250m to sponsor 19 orphans in the state to study medicine and surgery in Egypt.

It was gathered that all 19 beneficiaries were selected from all the local governments in the state.

Source: Legit.ng