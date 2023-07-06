Photos of Nigerian wonder kid, Achunike Okafor, getting honoured by his school have surfaced on social media

In the photos, the young scholar was awarded in a grand style after getting a record-shattering 4.625-grade point average

Reacting to the news, many netizens in their numbers stormed the comments section to applaud Achunike

A Nigerian boy, Achunike Okafor, has been making headlines after shattering a record at Science Park High School in Newark, New Jersey with an extraordinary performance.

According to TapIntoNewark, an online newspaper, Okafor bagged an International Baccalaureate diploma with a record-shattering 4.625-grade point average from the school.

Photos of Achunike Okafor getting honoured by U.S school Photo credit: Newark Board of Education

Source: Facebook

Okafor's GPA is the highest among Newark's 2,649 graduates in the Class of 2023 and the highest ever for the city public school district.

His achievement got him more than 40 scholarship offers, many from the nation's top universities, including Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Duke, Princeton, Penn State, Stanford, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of Southern California, and Rutgers.

Photos of the young boy have now surfaced on the internet showing the moment the brilliant boy walked onto the stage to receive his award in a grand style.

Achunike expresses excitement over great feat

Speaking on his achievement, Achunike expressed his gratitude for the opportunities to attend prestigious universities and represent his family and community.

He said:

"I do not take lightly the privilege and responsibility to be among the few individuals selected for such honours."

Reactions as Achunike Okafor gets honoured by his school

Jonai Andrews said:

"Congratulations. So awesome. Maybe He wants to teach a class or write a manual on how he did it. Legacy words before he heads to college."

Ayda said:

"Congratulations amAchunike. So proud to have been your teacher. Best of luck at Harvard."

Dexter added:

"Awww a happy kid. He too Dey smile."

Lupe wrote:

"That's awesome! Congratulations! 461 students out of how many total seniors?"

See the post below:

