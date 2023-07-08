Mmesoma Ejikeme Joy, has lost the ₦3 million scholarship awarded to her by an automobile company, Innoson Vehicles

The company announced in a statement on Saturday, July 8, that it has withdrawn the scholarship awarded to Mmesoma following her admission of guilt

The statement issued by Cornel Osigwe, head of corporate communications, Innoson, revealed that the company had been involved in the investigations surrounding the result saga

Innoson Vehicles has finally withdrawn the N3 million scholarship awarded to Joy Mmesoma Ejikeme after the Anambra committee of inquiry confirmed that her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result was forged unaided.

The panel released its findings on Friday, July 7, stating that Mmesoma admitted that she manipulated her JAMB scores using her mobile phone.

After Mmesoma Ejikeme's confession, Innoson Vehicles withdrew the N3 million scholarship awarded to the Anambra pupil.



In a statement issued on Saturday, July 8, Cornel Osigwe, head of corporate communications, Innoson Vehicles, said the company made the “difficult decision” to withdraw the scholarship “in response to the confirmed findings,” The Cable reported.

The group described Mmesoma’s action as deeply disappointing and contravention of its values, particularly its scholarship programme, stressing that the action was a testament to the company’s unyielding commitment to honesty, integrity, and merit-based recognition, The Nation report added.

“In recent days, we have been involved in the process of investigating allegations surrounding the 2023 UTME examination results of one of our scholarship recipients, Miss Joy Mmesoma Ejikeme. It was reported initially that Miss Joy scored exceptionally high on the exam, a feat that led to her being awarded a scholarship by our company,” the company said.

“My daughter lied to me initially,” Romanus Ejikeme, Mmesoma’s Father tenders apology to JAMB, Nigerians

Mr Romanus Ejikeme, the father of Mmesoma Ejikeme, the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidate who falsified her result, has publicly expressed his apology to Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) and Nigerians.

According to a video interview with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), he claims his daughter lied to him initially; now that he knows the truth, he wishes that JAMB could pardon his daughter.

Mr Ejikeme’s admitted to being in the wrong after Anambra State Government committee of inquiry set up to look into the controversy surrounding the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) result found Mmesoma guilty of forging her result unaided.

Oby Ezekwesili reveals position after Mmesoma Ejikeme confessed to manipulating UTME result

The former minister of Education Oby Ezekwesili, said she's satisfied with the Anambra State panel of inquiry findings over the case of Mmesoma Ejikeme, the teenage girl who falsified her JAMB UTME score.

In the report released by the panel of inquiry, it was confirmed that Mmesoma confessed openly that she manipulated her UTME score, as earlier alleged by the examination board.

Ezekwesili, in her reaction to Mmesoma's confession, said she supports the sanction imposed by JAMB on the teenager while urging that she needs proper counselling and not victimisation by the public.

