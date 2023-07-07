Former NUC Executive Secretary, Prof. Peter Okebukola, said the Mmesoma Ejuikeme’s case should serve as a warning to potential UTME cheats

Okebukola warned potential UTME cheats that JAMB Registrar, Professor Is-haq Oloyede will stop at nothing to penalise them

He added that Ejikeme’s UTME score saga has confirmed that Oloyede and his JAMB team are ahead of cheats

FCT, Abuja - Former Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission (NUC) Emeritus Prof. Peter Okebukola, has reacted to the controversy surrounding Ejikeme Mmesoma’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result.

Okebukola said the Mmesoma's UTME result saga will serve as a warning to examination cheats that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Registrar, Professor Is-haq Oloyede will stop at nothing to penalise any CBT centre or candidate whose action might tarnish the exams body's image, Vanguard reported.

Former NUC Executive secretary, Peter Okebukola says Mmesoma's UTME score saga will serve as warning to examination cheats. Photo Credit: Lagos State University, Info. Official Page/JAMB

Source: Facebook

He made this known in a statement issued on Thursday, July 6, in Abuja.

While reacting to Mmesoma’s UTME saga, Okebukola said the exams body has proven that “Prof. Oloyede and his able team at JAMB” was ahead of unscrupulous persons.’

The statement read:

“The findings from my usually-reliable sources confirm that there is some hanky-panky with the results which Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma claim to have obtained in the 2023 UTME.

“I think many people are unaware of the thoroughness of Professor Is-haq Oloyede in promoting the integrity of JAMB-conducted examinations.

“He loves all candidates and will stop at nothing to ensure that unadulterated results are published and duly qualified candidates are admitted to our tertiary institutions based on existing vacancies.

“On the other hand, he will also stop at nothing to penalise any centre or candidate whose integrity will tarnish the image of JAMB.

“Urge all our educational institutions and examination bodies to adopt/adapt the Oloyede model and techniques of stamping out examination malpractice in our school and public examinations.

“You cannot get away with bad practice with Professor Oloyede who is globally acclaimed as a leading light in higher education in Africa. The indisputable facts that I have, point to my advising the candidate to subject herself to the decision of JAMB.

“Rather than flex muscles and raise unnecessary sentiments on the matter, a penitent posture which is widely broadcast with the same volume as the ongoing aggressive posture has the high chance of mellowing whatever sanctions JAMB is planning to apply.”

