Obiageli Ezekwesili said there are loads of questions JAMB need to answer concerning Mmesoma Ejikeme's UTME result

The former Minister of Education reinstated her call for an Independent Technology Investigation to unearth the truth

Ezekwesili added that the Ejukme's UTME saga presents a learning opportunity for JAMB, students and the general public

A former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili has made a list of questions that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) must answer to clarify the controversy surrounding the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result of Mmesoma Ejikeme.

Ezekwesili, who stated this on Wednesday, July 5 via her verified Twitter handle @obyezeks, said her call for an Independent Technology Investigation still stands.

Obiageli Ezekwesili asks JAMB to provide answer to how Mmesoma Ejikeme got the 362 score they rejected. Photo Credit: Obiageli Oby Ezekwesili/Prof Is'haq O. Oloyede

She argued that an Independent Technology Investigation will help to unveil the truth of this case including the role of all the parties.

She added that Ejikeme’s UTME score saga presents a Learning Opportunity for the exam body, students and the public.

She asked the following questions:

What really are the facts of the action that produced the Result-Slip that Mmesoma is insisting she received?

Can the Public be availed the User-Journey of Mmesoma ?

Is this kind of a tech-enabled double-result unique to her or experienced by any other candidates of JAMB exams?

Is a Comprehensive Systems Check not key for JAMB in situations like this and has such been done?

What is the nature of interface between the JAMB system/database and the Center where she sat for her exam as well as results verification?

Could this case not help JAMB trace any issues that can impair its systems and architecture for Exam Integrity?

How she obtained the 362-score result which @JAMBHQ disavowed?

Source: Legit.ng