Mmesoma Ejikeme has disclosed that she did not visit any computer centre to check her UTME result

Ejikeme said the 362 that she scored in the 2023 UTME was gotten from the JAMB portal after the examination results were released

She noted that she has not seen any person with the outdated version of her printed UTME result sheet

A student of Anglican Girls Secondary School, Nnewi in Anambra state, Mmesoma Ejikeme, has revealed the origin of her 362 score in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Ejikeme said she did not visit any computer centre to check her UTME result.

Mmesoma Ejikeme says “I didn’t go computer centre” to check UTME Score. Photo Credit: JAMB/Journalist KC

Source: Facebook

The embattled teenager disclosed that she got her UTME result from the JAMB portal after the examinations earlier this year.

The spokesperson of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Fabian Benjamin, had on Sunday, July 2, accused Ejikeme of manually manipulating her UTME result to attract a N3 million scholarship from Innoson Motors.

She stated this on Wednesday, July 5 while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily via telephone.

The 19-year-old student said:

“You have to register on the JAMB portal with your email address and number; I went to [the] JAMB portal. On that JAMB portal, I tried to get my result; they redirected me to another server.

“That’s where I entered my reg number, and when I checked the result, that was what I got there and downloaded it. I didn’t go to any computer centre.”

Responding to a question on if she was the only candidate who printed the outdated version of the UTME result sheet, Mmesoma said:

“I’ve not seen anyone with this kind of copy.”

Mmesoma further made a clarification on her printed UTME result, stating that:

“You know phones now, if you want to check, you have the reg number. That’s the main thing you use in downloading your [results]. It’s not the hard copy that I’m talking of.”

Mmesoma’s father, Romanus Ejikeme, who also spoke on the programme, said he never went to a business or computer centre with his daughter to print out the UTME result.

Romanus said:

“I didn’t go with her. I didn’t go there with her.”

Source: Legit.ng