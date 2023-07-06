Reno Omokri said the Achilles heel of the brilliant Deeper Life students in the 2023 UTME is the English language

Omokri stated this via his Twitter handle while commending the Deeper Life School for producing the highest scorers in the 2023 UTME

He suggested that the Federal Ministry of Education should create policies around the school's discoveries in achieving the great feat

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has revealed the Achilles heel of the brilliant Deeper Life students, who perform very well in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

He commended Deeper Life School for producing the highest scorers in the 2023 UTME and urged the Federal Ministry of Education to send observers to the school to find out how they are able to achieve this feat.

In a post shared on his Twitter handle @renoomokri, he, however, said English Language appears to be the Achilles heel of the students.

The UTME results show that the students scored above 90 marks in mathematics, chemistry and physics but scored above 60 in the English language.

The socio-political activist said he is not sure that it is proper to include English in UTME for a student who has a credit in English in his/her GCE and WAEC or NECO.

