Reno Omokri has revealed why embattled teenager, Mmesoma Ejikema does not want to stay in the Southeast

Omokri said the IPOB's Monday sit-at-home is chasing people away from the southeast to the southwest

He stated that Mmesoma's UTME result shows he chose tertiary institutions in the Lagos state and Akwa Ibom state

A socio-political activist, Reno Omokri has said the embattled teenager, Mmesoma Ejikema does not want to stay in the South-Eastern part of Nigeria.

Omokri said Mmesoma’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result shows that her first three choices of institutions are in Lagos State (Unilag, LASU, and Lagos State Polytechnic).

Reno Omokri hints that Mmesoma Ejikeme chose schools outside of Southeast because of IPOB's sit-at-home. Photo Credit: Reno Omokri/Zeeabu Abukr

In a Twitter post via his verfied handle @renoomokri, he linked Mmesoma’s choice of institutions outside of the Southeast to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)'s Monday sit-at-home.

The former presidential aide alleged that the IPOB's Monday sit-at-home is driving companies away from the region

According to Omokri, the IPOB's Monday sit-at-home is leading to a brain drain in the region and a brain gain for the Southwest.

