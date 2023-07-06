JAMB has assured Nigerians that its data bank is intact; has not been and cannot be compromised

JAMB's assurance is coming amid the controversy surrounding the result of an embattled candidate in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), Mmesoma Ejikeme

The agency and the 19-year-old Miss Mmesoma have, within the last few days, engaged in claims and counterclaims over the authenticity of the 362 score claimed by the candidate

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said contrary to recent insinuations by some social media users about the alleged vulnerability of its database, it has adequate Information Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure that is of global standards.

JAMB has been the major topic of discourse in the past few days due to its hefty pubic allegation that a 19-year-old Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidate, Mmesoma Ejikeme Joy, falsified her result in respect of its 2023 test.

Amid the Mmesoma Ejikeme saga, JAMB says its database remains uncompromised. Photo credits: Benjamin Fabian, Prof Is'haq O. Oloyede

Source: Facebook

“Tell the world the truth, don’t destroy Mmesoma”, JAMB tells embattled Anambra schoolgirl’s father

Anambra-based Mmesoma had been honoured (in May 2023) by indigenous vehicle manufacturing company, Innoson, with N3 million scholarship. In contrast, JAMB announced another Anambra indigene, Umeh Chinyere as the best-scoring UTME candidate in the 2023 UTME.

In the midst of the accusation by JAMB, there are still lots of Nigerians who stand by her (Mmesoma) and asked JAMB to own up to its alleged technological lapses.

But speaking on a live appearance on The Punch’s Facebook, on Wednesday, July 5, JAMB’s head of public affairs and protocol, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, said he is particularly happy that Mmesoma’s case “has nothing to do with our database”.

The broadcast, which also featured Romanus Ejikeme, father of Mmesoma, was monitored by Legit.ng.

The agency’s mouthpiece vouched for the reliability of the JAMB’s database since Professor Ishaq Oloyede assumed office as Registar in 2016.

His words:

“As I am sitting down here, as far as I’m concerned, this case is finished.

“I am appealing to you (Romanus) not to destroy this little girl. Because by the time we push the facts forward, even those people that say [sic] they want to give her scholarship will be so ashamed to be associated with her. And that stigma will live with her forever.

“That is why I am appealing to him. He should listen to himself, and tell the whole world the truth and save himself all these things. Because if he picks his daughter’s phone, all these facts are there. This man, cannot in good conscience, tell me he doesn’t know what is happening.

“The joy I have is, this thing has nothing to do with our database.

“If she prints that result one million times, she will have her 249. She has been checking it, she has been receiving it, and that is how it was and that is how it remains.

“Let him (Mmesoma’s father, Romanus) tell the whole world the truth.”

“I can swear by anything”: JAMB makes fresh revelation, says Mmesoma’s father may be complicit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB said from the look of things, it is “beginning to see” that Romanus Ejikeme, father of Mmesoma Ejikeme Joy who was accused of forging her 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result by the examination body, “has a hand in it”.

According to JAMB, Romanus “is also in all the whole thing that is happening.”

Source: Legit.ng