JAMB has maintained that Miss Ejikeme Mmesoma, a candidate in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), manipulated her result

The examination body warned the 19-year-old's father, Romanus, to tell Nigerians the truth, or else he will be prosecuted alongside his daughter, Mmesoma

JAMB's spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, expressed his utmost conviction that Mr. Romanus is aware of his daughter's alleged dubious UTME result and is just trying to cover up

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said from the look of things, it is “beginning to see” that Romanus Ejikeme, father of Mmesoma Ejikeme Joy who was accused of forging her 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result by the examination body, “has a hand in it”.

According to JAMB, Romanus “is also in all the whole thing that is happening.”

JAMB says Mr. Romanus Ejikeme, the father of Mmesoma, who is accused of forging her 2023 UTME result, may be eventually treated as an accomplice. Photo credits: Ngozi Theresa, Prof Is'haq O. Oloyede

“I can swear by anything that Mmesoma falsified, mutilated, manipulated the score”, JAMB spokesman

JAMB spokesman Fabian Benjamin, who made a live appearance on The Punch’s Facebook Live, on Wednesday, July 5 stated this. The broadcast, which also featured Romanus, was monitored by Legit.ng.

Further insisting that the girl at the centre of attraction, Mmesoma, doctored her UTME result, Benjamin said going by all the facts before it, he wouldn’t mind swearing.

He said he can 'beat his chest' that the father is aware of Mmesoma's illicit steps to obtain a very high 2023 UTME result slip.

Benjamin said:

“I owe a duty to always tell people the truth. I can swear by anything that his (Romanus') daughter falsified, mutilated, manipulated the score.

“And if he allows this thing to go all the…before he begins to confess, his plea will not be listened to. He would have destroyed this girl completely.

“Whoever is advising him that ‘don’t worry, we will do this, we will give her scholarship’, and all, by the time all these things come out, the person will disown him. It will be himself against the world.

“It is better for him to own up now, ‘look, my daughter did this thing, it is not with my consent’. But from the way it is going now, we are beginning to see that he has a hand in it, he is also in all the whole thing that is happening.”

Benjamin concluded:

“We know what she (Mmesoma) did and how she did it. And by the time we bring it, even he (Romanus) himself, he will have nothing to say again.

“Now is his own opportunity to withdraw and say the truth.”

Source: Legit.ng