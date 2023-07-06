Nigeria's examination board, JAMB, has disclosed that it has made another major discovery into the Mmesoma Ejikeme Joy's case

Ejikeme had claimed to have scored 362 against 249, which the board recorded as her score in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) through JAMB

JAMB's spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, said that the board is currently armed with every fact and evidence it needs to defend its integrity

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it has made a “very major discovery” into the case of Mmesoma Ejikeme Joy who it accused of forging her 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result.

According to JAMB, Mmesoma is not being truthful with the public.

JAMB has made a "major discovery" in the case involving Mmesoma Joy Ejikeme, according to the board's spokesman. Photo credits: Prof Is'haq O. Oloyede, Jamb official

Mmesoma: “We’ve discovered all that happened”, JAMB declares

JAMB spokesperson Fabian Benjamin, who made a live appearance on The Punch’s Facebook Live, on Wednesday, July 5 spoke on the raging issue. The broadcast, which also featured Romanus Ejikeme, father of Mmesoma, was monitored by Legit.ng.

The agency’s mouthpiece insisted that the 362-score result 19-year-old Mmesoma claimed she has on a ‘JAMB’ slip, “is not from us”.

“We are making further discovery. In fact, in the last 30 minutes, we made very [sic] major discovery into the issue. I wouldn’t want to go into details, but we have gotten everything we need to know for Nigerians to know what actually happened.”

He added:

“As I speak with you now, we have discovered everything that happened.”

