The father of Mmesoma Ejikeme has finally broken his silence following the scandal surrounding his daughter

In a recent interview, Mmseoma's father, Romanus Ejikeme, said his daughter could not have falsified the results

He said Mmesoma has always been a brilliant girl from childhood and topped her class

More revelations have surfaced in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result falsification scandal involving Ejikeme Mmesoma, a teenage girl from Anglican Girls Secondary School in Nnewi-Anambra State.

Reacting to the development, the teenager's father, Mr Romanus Ejikeme, finally broke his silence about the scandal.

JAMB says Ejikeme Mmesoma was granted bail because she was a minor. Photo Credit: Uche Nworah/Prof Is'haq O. Oloyede

Ejikeme said Mmesoma was innocent and could not falsify results as accused by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

In a recent interview with Punch, he said:

“This is a case of foul play. My daughter’s result went viral, and she is innocent of the accusation of manipulation levelled against her. She printed her result the same way others printed theirs, and she does not have the capacity to manipulate anything on her own.

“She was not aware of the result, it was when the result was going viral that people drew her attention to it before she went to print it out from the Internet. The result has been with her for over a month; it was downloaded, and they did not detect anything until now."

He recounted how his daughter was arrested by the operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) when they left the house to see the education commissioner.

When Legit.ng reached out to the spokesperson of JAMB, Fabian Benjamin, on the arrest of the teenage girl, he confirmed that it was true.

Benjamin stated that Mmesoma was arrested but was released a few hours later after interrogation on the premise that she was a minor.

He said:

"She's actually a minor; that's another challenge, but as we speak, the security agency are profiling her

"She was arrested and she's on bail. Because as minor, they (DSS) granted her bail."

“My daughter is brilliant, and she has always been topping her class" - Mmesoma's father

Meanwhile, Mmseoma's father revealed that his daughter has always exhibited academic excellence from an early age and has been at the top of her class since then.

He said:

“My daughter is brilliant and she has always been topping her class right from the beginning. They should make proper investigation.”

Also, coming to the defence of the girl, her principal from the Anglican Girls Secondary School, Nnewi, Mrs Edum Uche, said:

“Mmesoma downloaded her result just the way others did theirs. I saw 362 when she downloaded it. It was when we started seeing that someone who scored 360 has been declared as the overall best that we went to the office of the Commissioner for Education in Awka to present Mmesoma’s result.

“Mmesoma is a very brilliant girl. In fact, when she could not pay her school fees, it was the teachers that rallied round and helped her to pay, to ensure that she continues her studies.

“She has been the one attending competitions for the school and we are very much surprised at the latest development.”

