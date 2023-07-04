A Nigerian man has reacted to the viral news of Joy Ejikeme allegedly manipulating her JAMB UTME score

It was claimed that the young girl who went viral for emerging as the best UTME candidate manipulated her score

However, speaking via a recent tweet, a Nigerian man claimed that in 2009 his result was changed four times

A Nigerian Twitter user identified as @Nnanyelugo13 has taken sides with Joy Ejikeme, the Anambra student who was called out by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for inflating her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) score from 249 to 362.

Ejikeme was given a scholarship of N3 million by Innoson Motors for having the highest score in the JAMB UTME before the emerging controversy.

In a tweet, @Nnanyelugo13 claimed that JAMB changed his score four times in 2009. He said whenever he checked the portal, he saw a different score.

The tweet read:

“In 2009, JAMB changed my score 4 times, 162, 286, 215, 214. Each day it kept on changing, I was using Nokia touch then, I don't even know how to operate a computer then, so who was manipulating my own result then?”

Man stirs reactions after claiming his JAMB result changed 4 times

The Twitter user's claim has sparked reactions among Nigerians on social media, with many calling for an investigation.

Jacob Silas said:

"I knew that little girl could be innocent. This is a severe accusation to lay on a young child."

Saraiii commented:

"This entire thing needs to be thoroughly investigated don't put blames on anyone yet."

Jennifer Bryan added:

"I know someone this happened to too. Sometimes it may not be the fault of the candidate."

See the post below:

Innoson reacts to news that Joy Ejikeme manipulated JAMB score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ejikeme Joy, a student from Anambra State who was recognised for having the highest Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) score, has been the topic of controversy after she was called out by the Joint Matriculation and Examination Board (JAMB) for manipulating her score.

According to JAMB, she scored 249 and not 362, which was shared on the internet. However, despite the controversy, Innoson Motors, a leading car manufacturer in Nigeria, has continued to support the student. The company gave her N3 million for her achievement after the news of her result surfaced on the internet.

Speaking via Twitter, the Public Relations Officer of Innoson Motors, Cornelius Osigwe, said he met the girl in person and believes she couldn't have manipulated her result.

