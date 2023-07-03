The teenage girl exposed for faking her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result is up for prosecution

This development was confirmed by Dr Benjamin Fabian, the spokesperson for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB)

He told Legit.ng that the examination board suspects that the teenage girl might not directly be the perpetrator of the crime

FCT, Abuja - The spokesperson of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Dr Benjamin Fabian, has revealed that the embattled Ejikeme Mmesoma alleged to have faked her UTME result, will be prosecuted in a court of law.

Dr Fabian spoke to Legit.ng Abuja correspondent on Monday, July 3, noting that the matter had been escalated to the appropriate security agency where she's currently profiled.

JAMB says Ejikeme Mmesoma might not be directly involved in the crime. Photo Credit: Uche Nworah/Prof Is'haq O. Oloyede

He said:

"She's actually a minor; that's another challenge, but as we speak, the security agency are profiling her."

Meanwhile, Dr Fabian noted that the teenage Ejikeme might not have perpetrated the crime, but some persons are trying to take advantage of the situation.

He said:

"...What we know is that we suspect she may not have been the original initiator of this issue. Some people are somewhere doing all those things to take advantage of the situation."

JAMB to take legal actions against teenage girl

When asked if the case was officially reported to the security agency, he revealed that the teenage Ejikeme was arrested and released on bail.

He stated that legal actions would be taken as she is not the only person to have committed the crime noting that a similar incident happened in Kaduna state where a candidate was exposed for faking his result despite not sitting for the examination.

He said:

"There was one in Kaduna that one didn't even write the exam. He just came up with one slip and then put scores and said he scored 380."

