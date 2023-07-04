The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has again cleared the air regarding the issues surrounding Ejikeme Mmesoma's UTME results

JAMB registrar, Prof Is-haq Oloyede said Mmesoma, the self-acclaimed top scorer was either scammed or a member of syndicates manufacturing fake UTME results

Oloyede further revealed the document paraded by Mmesoma belongs to another student who sat for UTME two years ago

The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Is-haq Oloyede, has addressed the claims made by Ejikeme Mmesoma, a candidate who sat for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Speaking on the controversy surrounding Mmesoma's result, Mr Oloyede said investigations by his agency revealed that the accused candidate “was either duped or she is a member of a high-level syndicate engaging in manufacturing fake UTME results.”

JAMB Registrar has said that Ejikeme Mmesoma is either being scammed or working with those manufacturing fake results. Photo credit: JAMB @JAMBHQ, Elum Julius

Source: Facebook

In an interview with Premium Times on Monday evening, July 3rd, the JAMB registrar insisted that the document being displayed by Miss Mmesoma “belongs to another candidate who sat the examination two years ago.”

He said:

“If you scan the code, the candidate’s result will show. So I can say emphatically that the girl is parading a fake result. It is either she is being duped, or she is part of a syndicate manufacturing purported JAMB results.

“There are security features on our results, so I can emphasise that the girl is just trying to deceive the public. Her result is completely fake. Her claim that she printed the result from our site is a lie, totally incorrect. If we should reveal all that we know, people will be shocked. So if people are looking for shortcuts to achieve an end, that is what would happen.”

JAMB Registrar Professor Oloyede explains further

JAMB said the matter has nothing to do with its system, saying nobody hacked into its system and that the result did not emanate from its system, The Punch report added.

“The result she is holding is completely fake because we are able to track everything printed from our system.”

Flashback: How 19-year-old student who sued JAMB N1bn for allegedly changing his UTME result landed in police net

In another development, a candidate who sued the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for N1 billion for changing his result has landed in police custody over alleged manipulation and forgery.

The 19-year-old student, through his lawyer, Akaiwe Ikeazor, filed a lawsuit against JAMB for N1 billion, claiming the examination board changed his 2019, 2020 and 2021 results, BBC News Pidgin reported.

JAMB Registrar Professor Ishaq Oloyede, after giving the boy enough opportunities to confess, opened their server to prove that the student, John Chinedu manipulated his result.

Mmesoma Ejikeme: Former education minister Obiageli Ezekwesili calls for forensic investigation

A former minister of education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, reacted to the UTME score manipulation saga between Mmesoma Ejikeme and the JAMB.

Ezekwesili said the saga requires a forensic investigation to unveil the hidden details of the matter.

She stated this on Monday, July 3, via her Twitter handle @obyezeks, adding that she reached out to JAMB registrar, Prof Ishaq Olarewaju Oloyede.

Source: Legit.ng