Ejikeme Mmesoma, the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), accused of fabricating false results in the 2023 exams, has released strong evidence against the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The pupil from the Anglican Girls Secondary School, Nnewi, in Anambra State, said she was traumatised by the JAMB claim while unveiling the original result she printed from the examination board's portal.

On Sunday, July 2, Fabian Benjamin, the spokesperson for JAMB, claimed in a statement that the student who was widely celebrated for scoring the highest mark of 362 in the just-concluded examination scored 249 in the UTME.

JAMB, in a statement on Sunday, claimed that the pupil tampered with the original result to seek favour from the Nigerian public.

The examination board subsequently announced that the result would be withdrawn while Mmesoma would be made to face the law.

Source: Legit.ng