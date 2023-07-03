Nigerian have started reacting to the revelation made by Ejikeme Mmesoma, the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidate who was accused of fabricating results for herself by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

JAMB, in a statement by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, on Sunday, July 2, alleged that the pupil scored 249 as against the 362, she was celebrated for.

Nigerians call on lawyers, journalists to save Anambra girl accused of forging JAMB result Photo Credit: JAMB

Source: Twitter

But Mmesoma, in a video, claimed she printed her original results from the JAMB website and was traumatised seeing her name everywhere that she fabricated the result.

In their reactions, some Nigerians opine that the young girl needs a lawyer to defend herself, while others call on the media to give her attention.

In her own tweet, @VictorIsrael_, said Mmesoma would need a lawyer to defend herself, she said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"This is Ejikeme Mmesoma, the Young Lady that was Accused for jamb result forgery,

"Listen to what she has to say. Maybe she needs a Lawyer.

"Please pass it on"

See her tweet here:

NEFERTITI @firstladyship called for media attention to be given to the young girl. She wrote:

"The girl accused by JAMB has told her side of the story. We have to get to the bottom of this story. JAMB made a weighty allegation. Please grant Ejikeme Mmesoma the audience to set the record straight".

See her tweet here:

Taking to the comment section, Airdrop global @Airdropglobal5, maintained that the girl should sue JAMB and ensured that the examination board make public apology.

He wrote:

"She should sue JAMB and demand they retract the allegation and issue a public apology. If they don't, her life is ruined before it's even started as employers and institutions can learn about you on the Internet. Imagine the results if they searched for her name."

Also in the comment section, Chijioke Chimeziri @cjchimeziri said:

"Mmesoma did not forge any results.

"Scan the QR code on the right and see her name popping out with the score on her slip.

"It's a very big shame on JAMB.

"Copied."

Aderinsola @RinsolaAbiola in her own tweet urged the family of Mmesoma to sue JAMB if her account is right. She wrote:

"If her account is correct and and she didn't forge the result, then I believe she/her folks should take legal action against JAMB."

See her tweet here:

Source: Legit.ng