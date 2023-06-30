The executive secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Abubakar Rasheed, has willingly stepped down from office

On Friday, June 30, he handed over the helm of affairs to his deputy, Chris Maiyaki, at the commission's headquarters

This development means Maiyaki will take charge in an acting capacity pending when the federal government appoints a substantive executive secretary

FCT, Abuja - Professor Abubakar Rasheed, the executive secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), has relinquished his position voluntarily and handed over the helm of affairs to his subordinate, Chris Maiyaki.

This development was confirmed in a viral tweet and a photo of the handing-over rites in Abuja on Friday, June 30.

Prof Abubakar Rasheed handed over his position to his deputy voluntarily on Friday, June 30.

Source: Facebook

Before the handing over, Maiyaki was the deputy executive secretary of administration of the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Maiyaki will now take up the acting role for the commission pending when the federal government appoints a substantive executive secretary.

This is also subject to further evaluation and criteria before a decision will be made by the federal government.

The National Universities Commission is a government commission promoting quality higher education in Nigeria.

Situated in Abuja, it was established in 1962 as an advisory agency in the cabinet office.

In 1974, it became a statutory body, and its first executive secretary was Professor Jibril Aminu.

Before his handing over, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Prof. Abubakar Rasheed announced his resignation as the commission's boss.

He made the announcement during the approval of the Kogi State University Kabba in Abuja on Monday, June 26.

Rasheed’s resignation announcement came after approving the issuance of a provisional license to the third Kogi State-owned University.

In another development, the National Universities Commission (NUC) has issued provisional licenses to 37 new private universities.

The Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, urged the proprietors not to expect any financial rewards from their investment in education.

Rasheed disclosed that the 37 universities were approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on May 15.

Source: Legit.ng