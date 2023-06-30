Afro Nation: Asake Dives Into Crowd During Performance, Many Show Concern As He Possibly Lands on Hard Floor
- Fast-rising singer Asake sparked reactions online after a video of his performance at the Afro Nation in Portugal made the rounds online
- During his stage rendition, the Amapiano hitmaker decided to liven things up by diving into the audience at breakneck speed
- Many who saw the video speculated that Asake might have fallen to the hard ground after being ignored by his fans
The world's biggest Afrobeats festival, Afro Nation, took place in Portugal this year from 28 June 2023 to 30 June 2023, featuring an array of the country's A-list artists, including Burna Boy, Wizkid, Ayra Starr, Asake, and more.
The YBNL prodigy was one of the fantastic performances that took the stage on day 2 of the annual event.
Videos making the rounds from the event captured when the Organise crooner was mesmerised by the love he received during his performance as he couldn't hold himself back from returning the powerful energy he felt.
Asake dived into the crowd as the viral clip sparked concerns among netizens.
See the video below
Asake's Afro Nation stage display sparks reactions
Internet users were quick to express their concerns about the singer's safety and the possibility that he hit the hard floor during the jump. See their comments below:
