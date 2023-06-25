Bayero University Kano (BUK) has announced an increase in tuition fees for both undergraduate and postgraduate students

The decision was made during the 405th meeting of the University's Senate Committee and affects central registration, administrative charges, and hostel maintenance fees

The new fee structure varies across faculties, with students from the Faculty of Clinical Sciences and Dentistry facing the highest increase

Bayero University Kano (BUK) has announced an increment in tuition fees for undergraduate and postgraduate students of the school.

This was disclosed in a special bulletin signed by the acting Registrar of the school, Amina Umar Abdullahi, Daily Trust reported.

Legit.ng gathers that the management said the hike in tuition fees followed approval by the Senate Committee of the University during their 405th meeting

It said the increment affects central registration, administrative charges and Hostel maintenance charges for undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Breakdown of Bayero University Kano (BUK)'s new tuition fees

According to the new school fees, students from the Faculty of Clinical Sciences (MBBS) and Dentistry will pay higher in the undergraduate category, with N160,000 as fees for returning students and N170,000 for fresh students.

Nursing students will now pay N220,500 (fresh) and N197,500 (returning).

For the Faculty of Education, fresh students will pay between N137,500 and N138,500, while returning students will pay between N132,500 and N138,500, depending on their course.

Students to pay the cheapest are those from Faculties of Arts and Islamic Studies, Law, Management Sciences and, Social Sciences.

Returning students will pay N97,000, while fresh students will pay N105,000.

Returning students from Faculties of Computer Science, Communications, Earth and Environmental Sciences will also pay N100,000, while fresh students will pay N110,000.

According to the BUK's management, inter-university transfers will cost N150, 000 while the form for the transfer is now N20,000.

Also, certificates now cost N12,000 for undergraduates while the postgraduates will pay N20,000 and N25,000 for MSC and PhD, respectively.

BUK's new hostel fees

Meanwhile, undergraduate students will pay N37,590 for hostels without beds and mattresses.

Also, female students will pay N80,090 for hostels with mattresses and beds, while male students will pay N57,590 for hostels with mattresses and beds.

Legit.ng notes that the development comes amid the recent signing of the Students’ Loan Bill into law by President Bola Tinubu.

The law which is yet to take off will give chances for the students to borrow money for their education and pay back two years after service.

