The Student Union Government of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) is short of a key executive member following the resignation of the vice president

Comrade Idemudia Osasogie Divine penned a heartfelt resignation letter with a message to the different organs of the student government

The young lady's resignation comes on the back of UNIBEN's school fees hike, which was met with massive criticism

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Comrade Idemudia Osasogie Divine has resigned from her executive position as vice president of the University of Benin (UNIBEN)'s Student Union Government (SUG) amid a school fees hike.

In a letter dated Monday, June 26, Divine reiterated that the SUG remains the vice of the students, which is why management lobbies them.

Divine said her Union failed the students. Photo Credit: Guardian Nigeria, Joyce Alex Nkem

Source: Facebook

She absolved the SUG and the university management of any blame concerning the lingering issues on campus, saying leaders elected should be held responsible.

She said they failed the students.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"..Let me also state this categorically that the lingering issues is never the fault of the management neither the fault of the SUG but it's actually the fault of the people we elected. WE HAVE FAILED YOU ALL, I plead that the students remain courageous in their future bid to elect officers who will represent them in the nearest future," the second paragraph of her letter read in part.

Divine added that she tried in her little way to protect the interest of the students and resigned because she could no longer be a party to future happenings due to her integrity and beliefs.

Her resignation letter, which has been making rounds on social media, caused quite a stir. When Legit.ng reached Divine for comments on her resignation, she declined.

"I’m not open for interviews at the moment," she told Legit.ng.

Reactions trail Idemudia Osasogie Divine's resignation

Segun Alani Adeleye said:

"This DIVINE is divinely needed amongst the very top of the Nigerian ladder of administration. Such an integrity-driven young Lady. Profile her, the gene will be traced to her either clan- Mom or Dad or both ways. I wish our political class can take a lead from her. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must not recycle failed politicians as Executive members of the cabinet. If you cannot fix infrastructure don't ẹyẹ being in Executive again."

Taiwo Funmibi said:

"Well done......your letter was well written with certain things quiet on due to the dirty parts that you don't want to uncover.

"The statement that the student should elect leaders who will be in the interest of student speaks so loud."

Azuatalam Promise Onyedikachi said:

"Students Leadership isn't an easy task.

"I could remember back then how I would miss classes just to go represent my department/faculty.

"Amid the increase within the country. I believe school management hardly listens to students leaders and do what they please."

Lucinda Udeh said:

"Na from school politics you will know that so many political post are just ceremonial, you can't influence anything while having the post, is either you resign or stay and dance along with the system."

Seyi Awosika said:

"This lady seems to have a high degree of integrity, I mean for her to have resigned in a country that office holders almost never have conscience to resign, she's an hero. This is a kind of person we deserve in governance and not people witho.ut integrity, empathy and conscience.

"If you've tried your best to make governance better and you can't due to being outweighed by bad egg$, at least don't be part of those who make it worse. What A great and commendable move she made. All those politicians that claim not to like the way governance is going, yet they keep rubbing shoulders and enjoying their offices, una wehdone."

How UNIBEN students protested over new N20k charge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported how UNIBEN students paralysed academic activities over a N20k extra charge.

Legit.ng reliably gathered that the university management introduced new N20k school fees extra charge for late payment, a move that displeased the students.

A 400 level student of the university who pleaded anonymity told Legit.ng that the displeased students had explored dialogue before embarking on the peaceful protest.

According to him, their dialogue with the Vice-Chancellor wasn't fruitful and was further angered by a statement allegedly credited to the University Public Relations Officer Dr Benedicta Ehanire.

Source: Legit.ng