A scholarship opportunity has opened for Nigerians who wish to relocate abroad for further education

According to the school, the scholarship is available to students who are from developing countries, Nigeria inclusive.

It says the courses chosen for the scholarship must lead to a graduate Diploma, master of ARCH, MA, MFA, MBA, MRes, or MSc qualification.

Scholarship opportunities at the University of the Arts

Also, the school said four students would benefit from the scholarship opportunities in the 2024/2025 session.

It says:

"This scholarship covers the cost of tuition fees, accommodation at one of UAL’s halls of residence and may also contribute towards living costs. Up to 4 UAL International Postgraduate £50,000 Scholarships are available."

The school notes that students who have applied to or will apply to the university must fill out forms to be considered for the scholarship.

Part of the information reads:

"Once you've received an offer to study at UAL, the ‘my finance and funding’ tab on your applicant portal will be updated from February onwards to include application forms for scholarships you may be eligible for."

The University of the Arts noted that July 5, 2024, is the application deadline, and that decision would be communicated to students in mid-August.

