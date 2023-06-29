Prince Adesegun Ogungbayi, a top educator in Lagos state, has offered counsel to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) concerning the admissible score to be applied in admissions

Ogungbayi advised JAMB and university managements not to turn potential first-class graduates to 'Yahoo Boys' or 'runs girls'

Prince Ogungbayi argued that a candidate who scored way above the JAMB benchmark for universities should have no business in the Polytechnic

Shomolu, Lagos state - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) recently put its benchmarks for universities at 140, and 100 for polytechnics and colleges of education.

Speaking to Legit.ng on Thursday, June 29, the board chairman of MIMS Educational Services, Prince Adesegun Ogungbayi, shared his thoughts on the implications of the latest development for candidates of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

'The implications of the latest JAMB cut-off marks for Nigeria's education system': Expert, Ogungbayi

According to Ogungbayi, “the implementation stage has always been the greatest challenge”.

He called on the management of tertiary institutions in Nigeria not to “abandon” candidates with high scores.

He said:

"The ball is now in the court of 1, 595, 779 candidates across the nation to make good use of the advantage of the cut-off marks on time. With the present status of admission model, I'd say Professor Ishaq Oloyede has done well. However, the implementation stage has always been the greatest challenge which I want all the Vice Chancellors of universities especially, to look into before they turn first-class secondary school students who do not have a good guide into run guys and 'Yahoo Boys' overnight."

Furthermore, Ogungbayi explained that the 140 or even 200 been fixed by first-class universities only qualify students for Post-JAMB and not the admission itself.

The MIMS board chairman who is the project coordinator of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI), lamented that some choice universities do not care.

His words:

"The aggregate percentage which has been left by the ministry of education in the hands of the higher institution authorities should be unveiled to the public as this will aid students to easily change courses and universities on time.

"Authorities need to make all the educational norms straightforward, without ambiguity for our students if we want to get the best from them.

"No one should be abandoned or left out: all must be catered for. What is a candidate that scored 250 to 270 doing in polytechnic when polytechnics' cut-off mark was pegged at 100?"

He concluded:

"To this end, I urge all 2023/2024 candidates to be inquisitive about the final percentage that will serve as cut-off marks of their universities of choice by reaching out to those who matter to ascertain the previous year's percentage.

"Only very few universities annually release cut-off marks in percentages, course by course and faculty by faculty."

