Some federal universities in Nigeria have outrageously increased their school fees in the past 12 months

Students and fellow Nigerians have registered their displeasure about the increment, stating that the hike in tuition fees comes with no quality

Nigerians have linked the recent wave of increases in tuition fees across the country to the newly signed Student Loan Bill

Nigerians have taken to social media to voice their frustration about the recent increments in school fees in some federal universities in the country.

According to SaharaReporters, some federal universities have hiked their students' tuition fees by more than 100% in the last 12 months.

Nigerians condemn increase school fee in UNIBEN, UNIMAID, others. Photo Credit: University of Benin/ UNIMAID Updates

Source: Facebook

The University of Maiduguri(UNIMAID) was among the first to raise tuition.

The Borno state-based university hiked their medical students' tuition from less than N100,000 to N238,000 in January.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The institution also raised tuition fees for law students from N26,000 to around N104,000.

It was the same story at Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto in Sokoto State.

The institution increased tuition prices for law students from N56,000 to N86,300 (for final year students) to N86,3000 and N48,000 to N73,000, while medical students' fees were hiked to N109,000 from roughly N60,000 to N70,000.

Similarly, a proposed undergraduate price schedule for the 2022/2023 academic session Bayero University, Kano state, shows a new increment in tuition rates.

The new increment of tuition rates is based on the student’s faculties, hence, law students, who were paying N39,000, would now be paying N105,000.

Top on the list of outrageous tuition fees is the University of Benin, Edo State.

It was gathered that the university increased fees in the range of N69,000-N74,000 to N170,000 to N190,000.

Students of the same institution were said to be paying less than N20,000 per session last five years ago.

A netizen, Akpologun of Ososo Land, who claimed to be a former student of the university expressed his shock over the present tuition fees imposed on the students.

He said:

“Can’t believe the same school my generation paid N14400 as a returning engineering student in 2017 is now 170k for Gen Z. No be say anything go change o, same old beans called syllabus.”

Another Twitter user, Rock added:

“Chai. I paid 12,400 from 200l till final year (2018). This is so sad.”

A Twitter user, who simply identified himself as Prince Shedrack, linked the new increment in school fees to the newly signed Student Loan Bill.

Shedrack said:

“When I said on this Bird that the student loan comes with consequences, someone was attacking me. Now, here it goes.”

Another user, @GoodnessMadume1 opined that the current situation in the country will lead to a continual increase in the rate of illiterates in the country.

He said:

“The number of out-of-school children will definitely increase cos how many parents can afford to pay this high tuition fees for a Federal school.”

Parents react as University of Ibadan increases acceptance fee

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the increment in the acceptance fee for newly-admitted students into the University of Ibadan (UI) in Oyo state by the school management has generated numerous reactions.

Parents have complained bitterly about the increment as they see no justification for such a decision.

“Students Will Pull Out of School”: ASUU reacts to newly signed student Loan Act by President Tinubu

Legit.ng also reported that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has reacted to the newly signed Student Loan Act by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stating that many students will withdraw from school.

President Tinubu had on Monday, June 12, signed the Student Loan Bill into law to help indigent students go through higher education.

FG speaks on introducing tuition fees after President Bola Tinubu signed students' Loan Bill Into Law

The Ministry of Education has said because Nigerian universities lack financial autonomy, the question of whether the new Students Loan Act would introduce tuition fees in public institutions is presently undetermined.

The permanent secretary of the ministry, Andrew David Adejo, said this at a press briefing on Wednesday, June 14, in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng