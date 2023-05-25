The management of the University of Ibadan, Oyo state, has increased the acceptance fee for newly-admitted students

The university, on its website, announced that prospective students are to pay N50,000 as their acceptance fee

The increment from N37,500 to N50,000 has generated a lot of reactions from parents and concerned students

Ibadan, Oyo state - The increment in the acceptance fee for newly-admitted students into the University of Ibadan (UI) in Oyo state by the school management has generated numerous reactions.

Parents have complained bitterly about the increment as they see no justification for such a decision, The Guardian reported.

The school on its website disclosed that each student is to pay N50,000 as acceptance fee.

The statement partially read:

“Candidates, who have been offered provisional admission and have generated their admission letters on CAPS are hereby advised to proceed with the payment of a non-refundable Acceptance Fee of N50,000 only.”

Speaking with The Guardian about the increment, a parent, who is also a lecturer at the University of Ibadan, said:

“It is serious. I have to pay an acceptance fee of N50,000 for my child.”

The Principal Assistant Registrar/Public Relations Officer, Directorate of Public Communication, Mrs. Adejoke Akinpelu, who confirmed the hike, said only the Registrar could speak on reasons why the management came up with the increment.

Group calls for the cancellation of UI’s acceptance fee increase

A group, the Concerned Students’ Against Tuition Fees (CSATF) Movement, in a statement in a statement signed by its Coordinator, Aduwo Ayodele and Secretary, Kareem Abdullahi, called for the cancellation of the institution’s acceptance fee increase.

According to the statement, the group said it is against the decision of the university management to hike the acceptance fee from N37,500 to N50,000.

