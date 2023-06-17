Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has given an update on cut-off marks for universities and other tertiary institutions

The examination body revealed that the cut-off for universities and other tertiary institutions in the country will be decided on June 24

JAMB added that the decision will be made during a meeting with all heads of tertiary institutions and regulatory bodies

FCT, Abuja -The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has revealed the date it will decide the cut-off for 2023 admissions into universities, polytechnics, and other tertiary institutions in the country.

The decision will be made at a meeting of all heads of tertiary institutions and regulatory bodies, such as the National Universities Commission (NUC), the National Board for Technical Education, and the National Commission for Colleges of Education, among others.

The Director of Public Affairs, JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, in the weekly bulletin, disclosed that the meeting would hold at the National Judicial Institute on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Those eligible to attend the meeting

Benjamin explained that the meeting is not open to everyone but to a specific set of people.

He also added that other issues about the education sector will be discussed at the meeting.

He said:

“Only two representatives each from respective tertiary institutions, comprising the Head of the Institution and one official of the institution, who shall be nominated by the Head, will be welcomed.

“Other critical issues slated for discussion at the Policy Meeting aside from issues emanating from the presentation of the Registrar, JAMB, on the just-concluded UTME are other issues of national importance, particularly as they concern the education sector.

“The meeting is also expected to chart policy directions for the nation’s tertiary institutions, set admission guidelines, present and analyse application statistics, and candidates’ performance, as well as evaluate the 2023 admission exercise.

“Furthermore, the policy meeting, among other things, would decide the acceptable minimum admissible score to be applied in all admissions to be undertaken by all tertiary institutions in Nigeria.”

