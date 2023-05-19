The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced a new policy change for Direct Entry (DE) candidates

The examination board spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, disclosed that DE candidates will henceforth be required to sit for the same exams as UTME candidates

According to Benjamin, the new policy was made in order for DE candidates to justify their A’level certificates

Abuja, The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced a new policy change for Direct Entry (DE) candidates seeking to gain admission to Nigerian universities.

JAMB's spokesman Dr Fabian Benjamin said Direct Entry (DE) candidates will henceforth sit for the same examination as the UTME candidates.

JAMB Registrar, Prof Oloyede speaking at an event. Photo Credit: Prof Is'haq O. Oloyede. Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

Benjamin disclosed that the decision was made in order for DE candidates to justify the possession of their A’level certificates.

He disclosed these in a statement in Abuja on Thursday at the end of its management committee meeting, Daily Trust reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to Benjamin, the committee meeting was held to appraise the recent crisis witnessed in the conduct of the 2023 DE registration.

The statement partially read:

“The board has expressed its commitment to press ahead with its efforts to reposition the conduct of public examinations in Nigeria.

“The board stated that the seeming crisis was birthed by the implementation of some of its newly-adopted processes aimed at curbing infractions in the admission value chain given our national peculiarities.

“This policy is to be situated within the ambit of the Board’s relentless efforts aimed at enhancing the growth of the nation’s education sector as it would promote transparency, accountability and good governance."

Nigerians reacts as JAMB announces new policy for DE candidates

Following the announcement of the new policy that DE candidates are now required to write alongside UTME candidates, Nigerians have taken to social media to register their concerns and displeasure.

On Twitter, A . M. Aisha @amiji10, considers the new policy as a way of making things difficult for admission seekers.

He wrote:

"Why make things difficult for people"

Another Nigerian, Aburi Accord @MisterNMC, wondered if the newly announced policy is just for admission seekers from the southern part of the country.

He tweed:

"Rule for only the south I guess"

While Lukman Opeyemi @LukmanHorpe, sees nothing good about JAMB's decision to make DE candidates sit for same exams as UTME candidates.

In registering his displeasure at the decision, he wrote:

" This is rubbish na."

JAMB extends 2023 Direct Entry registration

Legit.ng recalls that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, extended the closing date for the 2023 Direct Entry (DE) registration by a week.

The exercise, which commenced on Monday, March 20, and was billed to end on Thursday, April 20, has been extended by one week starting from Friday, April 21, 2023.

The JAMB spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, in a statement, explained that the extension was to allow holders of Cambridge A/Level certificates, who have not registered to do so within the time frame.

Source: Legit.ng