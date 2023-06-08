The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has listed fourteen conditions before returnee students from war-torn countries can be accepted

JAMB’s Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, disclosed the modalities during a virtual meeting with universities vice chancellors, and other critical stakeholders

Oloyede added that the Senate of each university has the right to decide on the university transfers of the student returnees

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has listed fourteen conditions for returnee students from war-torn countries to meet before they can be absorbed into Nigerian universities.

The JAMB’s Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, on Wednesday, June 7, disclosed the modalities during a virtual meeting with universities vice chancellors, and other critical stakeholders, The Nation reports.

JAMB lists conditions for Sudan returnee students. Photo Credit: Prof Is'haq O. Oloyede. Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

As contained in a statement issued by JAMB’s Head of Public Affairs, Fabian Benjamin, each returning student is mandated to do a retroactive registration with the Federal Ministry of Education.

The procedures for emergency transfers

The procedures for emergency transfers stipulates that the students are to visit the returnee application page on IBASS as accessible from the JAMB website where they would upload their registration slips, and complete the transfer of personal data, which would include: name, NIN, telephone number, active e-mail account, current university, country, city of study and programme, year and current level of study.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Oloyede added that the returnee students would select their university of choice and programme as well as upload the scanned copies of their current university admission letter, transcript, data page of their international passport, and a sworn affidavit confirming the genuineness of uploaded documents.

The JAMB registrar disclosed that they are to also click SUBMIT for onward movement to their university of choice, which would receive a notification as well as an IBASS mail on the application for evaluation of the returnee’s credentials. If the returnee is found worthy of admission, a notification is sent to him/her on the status of the admission.

Consequently, successful returnee students would be directed via email and SMS to approach any JAMB office in person to complete the inter-university transfer application.

He noted that the Senate of each university has the right to decide on university transfers and need not wait for JAMB to initiate such.

According to the statement, the modalities are follow-ups to the high-level meeting between the Federal Ministry of Education (FME), the Federal Ministry of Health, the JAMB, Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), National Universities Commission (NUC), and other critical stakeholders on the integration of returnee Nigerian students from war-torn countries into the nation’s tertiary institutions.

JAMB discloses direct entry will start sitting for same exams as UTME candidates, gives reason

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced a new policy change for Direct Entry (DE) candidates seeking to gain admission to Nigerian universities.

JAMB's spokesman Dr Fabian Benjamin said Direct Entry (DE) candidates will henceforth sit for the same examination as the UTME candidates.

Sudan crisis: JAMB, NiDCOM agree on transference of evacuees to Nigerian varsities

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) have resolved to give university admission to Nigerian students evacuated from war-torn Sudan.

According to a statement obtained by Legit.ng on Thursday, May 11, JAMB's registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, confirmed the development during a meeting with NiDCOM's boss, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Source: Legit.ng