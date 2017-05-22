University of Jos courses and school fees for 2022/2023

The University of Jos, commonly abbreviated as Unijos, is a Nigerian Federal university located in Plateau State. The university was set up in 1971 as a satellite campus of the University of Ibadan. In 1972, the university admitted its first-ever students for a pre-degree program. Since then, the institution has become one of the leading academic centres in Nigeria.

Unijos offers several undergraduate and postgraduate programs spread across multiple faculties. The fee structure dictating the amount each student pays is often updated each year and varies from one course to another.

University of Jos courses and fee structure

Here is a look at the institution’s courses and fee structure for the 2022/2023 academic year.

Unijos courses

Here is a look at the different courses offered at the University of Jos.

Accounting

Actuarial Science

Adult Education

Agriculture

Anatomy

Arabic Studies

Archaeology

Architecture

Banking and Finance

Biochemistry

Botany

Building

Business Administration

Chemistry

Christian Religious Knowledge/Studies

Christian Religious Studies

Civil Engineering

Computer Science

Criminology and Security Studies

Dentistry and Dental Surgery

Dentistry and Dental Technology

Early Childhood Education

Economics

Education and Biology

Education and Chemistry

Education and Economics

Education and English Language

Education and French

Education and Geography

Education and Geography/Physics

Education and History

Education and Integrated Science

Education and Mathematics

Education and Physics

Education and Religious Studies

Education and Social Studies

Educational Administration

Electrical/Electronic Engineering

English Language

Estate Management

Fine/Applied Art

Fine and Applied Arts

French

Geography and Planning

Geology and Mining

Guidance and Counseling

History and International Studies

Industrial Chemistry

Insurance

Islamic Studies

Law

Library and Information Science

Linguistics

Literature In English

Marketing

Mass Communication

Mathematics

Mechanical Engineering

Medical Laboratory Technology/Science

Medicine and Surgery

Microbiology

Mining Engineering

Music

Nursing/Nursing Science

Pharmacy

Physical and Health Education

Physics

Political Science

Psychology

Pure/Applied Chemistry

Religious Studies

Sociology

Special Education

Statistics

Theatre and Film Studies

Urban and Regional Planning

Veterinary Medicine

Zoology

University of Jos school fees

Here is a breakdown of the University of Jos fees for new and continuing students.

Unijos school fees for new students

New students are expected to pay a ₦25,000 preregistration fee in addition to the other fees outlined below.

Fees breakdown for new students

Here is a look at the other fees expected from new students at Unijos.

Campus security: ₦500

Caution seposit: ₦500

Computer-Based Tests: ₦500

Examinations: ₦500

General Studies (GST) Charges: ₦500

Identity Card: ₦500

Information & Communication Tech. Charges: ₦1,500

Library Booklet: ₦500

Library Fees: ₦1,000

Municipal Services: ₦2,500

Partnership with Students Project: ₦250

Prospectus: ₦250

Sanitation and Cleaning Services: ₦4,000

Sports: ₦250

Student Insurance Policy: ₦500

Student Union Dues: ₦250

Tertiary Institutions Student Health Insurance Program: ₦2,500

Tuition: Free

University Student Handbook: ₦500

Utility/Sundry charges: ₦2,500

Field trips and other departmental charges for new students

Here is a look at the amounts to be paid by new year students for trips and associated departmental charges.

Medical sciences (Rural posting): ₦2,000

Nursing: ₦4,000

Pharmacy level 100: ₦1,500

Pharmacy level 200: ₦1,000

Pharmacy level 300: ₦500

Pharmacy level 400: ₦2,500

Pharmacy level 500: ₦1,000

Environmental Sciences level 100: ₦4,000

Environmental Sciences level 100: ₦6,000

Environmental Sciences level 100: ₦10,000

Geology/Mining: ₦5,000

Science & Tech. Education: ₦2,000

Special Education: ₦2,000

Natural sciences practical: ₦1,000

Microbiology practical: ₦5,000

Medical sciences practical: ₦11,000

Pharmaceutical sciences practical: ₦1,000

Computer science practical: ₦1,000

Chemistry practical: ₦1,000

Law (moot court): ₦1,000

Archaeology & Heritage Studies: ₦10,000

Federal University of Jos school fees for returning students

The fee breakdown for continuing students is slightly different from that of new students. Here is a look.

Campus Security: ₦2,000

Computer-Based Tests: ₦2,000

Departmental Registration: ₦2,000

Examinations: ₦4,000

Faculty Improvement Fee: ₦1,000

Information & Communication Tech. Charges: ₦4,000

Library Charges: ₦1,500

Municipal Services: ₦9,000

Partnership with Students: ₦500

Sanitation & Cleaning Services: ₦8,000

Sports: ₦500

Student Insurance Policy: ₦500

Student Union Dues: ₦500

Tertiary Institute Student Health Insurance Program– TISHIP: ₦2,500

Tuition: Free

Utility/Sundry charges: ₦7,000

Field trips and other departmental charges for continuing students

Here is a look at the amounts to be paid by returning students for trips and associated departmental charges.

University of Jos postgraduate fees

Here is a look at the fees expected from new postgraduate students. Keep in mind that the figures are exclusive of the library usage charges, ICT, and accommodation fees.

Acceptance fee: ₦25,000

Tuition fees: ₦115,000

Departmental fees: ₦10,000

Medical fee: ₦4,000

Other charges

Here are some other charges that may apply to some students.

Repeat exams: ₦5,000

ID card replacement: ₦2,000

Late registration: ₦10,000

Hostel charges: ₦13,200 (for everyone allocated hostel accommodation)

The University of Jos is among the most popular institutions of higher learning in Nigeria. The wide range of courses offered at Unijos makes it easy for prospective students to pursue their desired courses at the institution. The university is also relatively affordable, with fees varying slightly from one course to the other.

