University of Jos courses and school fees for 2022/2023
The University of Jos, commonly abbreviated as Unijos, is a Nigerian Federal university located in Plateau State. The university was set up in 1971 as a satellite campus of the University of Ibadan. In 1972, the university admitted its first-ever students for a pre-degree program. Since then, the institution has become one of the leading academic centres in Nigeria.
Unijos offers several undergraduate and postgraduate programs spread across multiple faculties. The fee structure dictating the amount each student pays is often updated each year and varies from one course to another.
University of Jos courses and fee structure
Here is a look at the institution’s courses and fee structure for the 2022/2023 academic year.
Unijos courses
Here is a look at the different courses offered at the University of Jos.
- Accounting
- Actuarial Science
- Adult Education
- Agriculture
- Anatomy
- Arabic Studies
- Archaeology
- Architecture
- Banking and Finance
- Biochemistry
- Botany
- Building
- Business Administration
- Chemistry
- Christian Religious Knowledge/Studies
- Christian Religious Studies
- Civil Engineering
- Computer Science
- Criminology and Security Studies
- Dentistry and Dental Surgery
- Dentistry and Dental Technology
- Early Childhood Education
- Economics
- Education and Biology
- Education and Chemistry
- Education and Economics
- Education and English Language
- Education and French
- Education and Geography
- Education and Geography/Physics
- Education and History
- Education and Integrated Science
- Education and Mathematics
- Education and Physics
- Education and Religious Studies
- Education and Social Studies
- Educational Administration
- Electrical/Electronic Engineering
- English Language
- Estate Management
- Fine/Applied Art
- Fine and Applied Arts
- French
- Geography and Planning
- Geology and Mining
- Guidance and Counseling
- History and International Studies
- Industrial Chemistry
- Insurance
- Islamic Studies
- Law
- Library and Information Science
- Linguistics
- Literature In English
- Marketing
- Mass Communication
- Mathematics
- Mechanical Engineering
- Medical Laboratory Technology/Science
- Medicine and Surgery
- Microbiology
- Mining Engineering
- Music
- Nursing/Nursing Science
- Pharmacy
- Physical and Health Education
- Physics
- Political Science
- Psychology
- Pure/Applied Chemistry
- Religious Studies
- Sociology
- Special Education
- Statistics
- Theatre and Film Studies
- Urban and Regional Planning
- Veterinary Medicine
- Zoology
University of Jos school fees
Here is a breakdown of the University of Jos fees for new and continuing students.
Unijos school fees for new students
New students are expected to pay a ₦25,000 preregistration fee in addition to the other fees outlined below.
Fees breakdown for new students
Here is a look at the other fees expected from new students at Unijos.
- Campus security: ₦500
- Caution seposit: ₦500
- Computer-Based Tests: ₦500
- Examinations: ₦500
- General Studies (GST) Charges: ₦500
- Identity Card: ₦500
- Information & Communication Tech. Charges: ₦1,500
- Library Booklet: ₦500
- Library Fees: ₦1,000
- Municipal Services: ₦2,500
- Partnership with Students Project: ₦250
- Prospectus: ₦250
- Sanitation and Cleaning Services: ₦4,000
- Sports: ₦250
- Student Insurance Policy: ₦500
- Student Union Dues: ₦250
- Tertiary Institutions Student Health Insurance Program: ₦2,500
- Tuition: Free
- University Student Handbook: ₦500
- Utility/Sundry charges: ₦2,500
Field trips and other departmental charges for new students
Here is a look at the amounts to be paid by new year students for trips and associated departmental charges.
- Medical sciences (Rural posting): ₦2,000
- Nursing: ₦4,000
- Pharmacy level 100: ₦1,500
- Pharmacy level 200: ₦1,000
- Pharmacy level 300: ₦500
- Pharmacy level 400: ₦2,500
- Pharmacy level 500: ₦1,000
- Environmental Sciences level 100: ₦4,000
- Environmental Sciences level 100: ₦6,000
- Environmental Sciences level 100: ₦10,000
- Geology/Mining: ₦5,000
- Science & Tech. Education: ₦2,000
- Special Education: ₦2,000
- Natural sciences practical: ₦1,000
- Microbiology practical: ₦5,000
- Medical sciences practical: ₦11,000
- Pharmaceutical sciences practical: ₦1,000
- Computer science practical: ₦1,000
- Chemistry practical: ₦1,000
- Law (moot court): ₦1,000
- Archaeology & Heritage Studies: ₦10,000
Federal University of Jos school fees for returning students
The fee breakdown for continuing students is slightly different from that of new students. Here is a look.
- Campus Security: ₦2,000
- Computer-Based Tests: ₦2,000
- Departmental Registration: ₦2,000
- Examinations: ₦4,000
- Faculty Improvement Fee: ₦1,000
- Information & Communication Tech. Charges: ₦4,000
- Library Charges: ₦1,500
- Municipal Services: ₦9,000
- Partnership with Students: ₦500
- Sanitation & Cleaning Services: ₦8,000
- Sports: ₦500
- Student Insurance Policy: ₦500
- Student Union Dues: ₦500
- Tertiary Institute Student Health Insurance Program– TISHIP: ₦2,500
- Tuition: Free
- Utility/Sundry charges: ₦7,000
Field trips and other departmental charges for continuing students
Here is a look at the amounts to be paid by returning students for trips and associated departmental charges.
- Medical sciences (Rural posting): ₦2,000
- Nursing: ₦4,000
- Pharmacy level 100: ₦1,500
- Pharmacy level 200: ₦1,000
- Pharmacy level 300: ₦500
- Pharmacy level 400: ₦2,500
- Pharmacy level 500: ₦1,000
- Environmental Sciences level 100: ₦4,000
- Environmental Sciences level 100: ₦6,000
- Environmental Sciences level 100: ₦10,000
- Geology/Mining: ₦5,000
- Science & Tech. Education: ₦2,000
- Special Education: ₦2,000
- Natural sciences practical: ₦1,000
- Microbiology practical: ₦5,000
- Medical sciences practical: ₦11,000
- Pharmaceutical sciences practical: ₦1,000
- Computer science practical: ₦1,000
- Chemistry practical: ₦1,000
- Law (moot court): ₦1,000
- Archaeology & Heritage Studies: ₦10,000
University of Jos postgraduate fees
Here is a look at the fees expected from new postgraduate students. Keep in mind that the figures are exclusive of the library usage charges, ICT, and accommodation fees.
- Acceptance fee: ₦25,000
- Tuition fees: ₦115,000
- Departmental fees: ₦10,000
- Medical fee: ₦4,000
Other charges
Here are some other charges that may apply to some students.
- Repeat exams: ₦5,000
- ID card replacement: ₦2,000
- Late registration: ₦10,000
- Hostel charges: ₦13,200 (for everyone allocated hostel accommodation)
The University of Jos is among the most popular institutions of higher learning in Nigeria. The wide range of courses offered at Unijos makes it easy for prospective students to pursue their desired courses at the institution. The university is also relatively affordable, with fees varying slightly from one course to the other.
