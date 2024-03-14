The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has released the results for the 2024 UTME mock examination

Candidates can now start checking their results on their mobile gadgets by sending certain codes to designated numbers

Only registered phone numbers can be used to access the results, which will cost N50 per check

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has officially announced the release of the 2024 Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (Mock-UTME) results.

The announcement was made via JAMB’s official Twitter handle, @JAMBHQ, and is a significant development for all candidates who participated in the 2024 Mock-UTME and have been eagerly awaiting their results.

Aspirants who sat for mock-UTME can now begin to check their results

According to the announcement, all the results of the 2024 mock examination have now been released.

This means that candidates who have not yet received their results can now check them.

The official announcement from JAMB stated:

“This is to inform the 2024 Mock-UTME candidates that haven’t got their results that all 2024 mock results had been released. Kindly send MOCKRESULT to 55019 or 66019 from the phone number used to register UTME to check your result.”

This announcement brings relief to the candidates as they can now know their performance in the mock examination. It also provides them with an insight into what to expect in the main UTME.

The Mock-UTME is a preparatory examination for candidates seeking admission into tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

It is designed to familiarise the candidates with the conduct of the main UTME and to assess their preparedness for the examination.

How to Check Your JAMB Mock Exam Result for 2024

