The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said UTME candidates who were late to the CBT centre won't be rescheduled

The examination body, however, said UTME candidates who missed the exam due to an accident or illness can be rescheduled

JAMB can sick UTME candidates can be rescheduled if they inform the Board officially prior to the scheduled time for the exam

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has addressed candidates who missed writing the ongoing 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Addressing a UTME candidate who said he missed my exam due to an accident on the road, JAMB said would be rescheduled if he made an official request through the ticketing platform and attached proofs of the alleged accident.

How UTME candidate involved in accident can be rescheduled

This was disclosed via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @JAMBHQ on Monday, April 22.

UTME candidates with lateness issue wouldn't be rescheduled

In another tweet, the examination body said any UTME candidate who was late to the examination CBT centre wouldn't be rescheduled.

How sick UTME candidate can be rescheduled

Responding to someone who said his brother missed the exam due to illness, JAMB said the UTME candidate could be rescheduled if he informed the Board officially prior to the scheduled time for the exam.

Legit.ng recalls that some UTME candidates at Al-Mizyan Schools, a CBT centre in the Ikotun area of Lagos, could not write the examination as they were scheduled for day one.

The candidates were reportedly stranded and could not participate in the examination of technical glitches connected to cables.

UTME candidates who experienced technical issues will be rescheduled

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that JAMB said candidates who encountered glitches during the ongoing 2024 UTME will be rescheduled.

The JAMB registrar, Professor Is-haq Oloyede stated after monitoring the exam in Kogo-Bwari, Abuja on Friday, April 19. He appealed to the affected UTME candidates to remain calm, stating that it is expected that some CBT centres will fail.

Oloyede said the technical issues are due to the level of development in different parts of the country. He appealed to candidates not to disrupt others from writing if they experience any technical issues during the exam as they would be rescheduled to write the exam.

