Michelle David, a student of the Fountain Heights Secondary School in the Surulere area of Lagos has scored 99% in Mathematics in the just concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

According to The Punch, the success of the young girl was disclosed in a statement on Friday, June 2.

According to the statement, the 15-year-old girl has shown a level of proficiency in Mathematics and other science subjects, which was outstanding.

The statement said that success makes her parents and the school proud as she scored 334 in the recently concluded 2023 UTME.

The result is a statement of her dedication to her study as well as her intelligence.

