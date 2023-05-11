Nigerian students evacuated from war-hit Sudan have been handed an academic lifeline by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB)

JAMB's registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, said all the student returnees from Sudan would be integrated back into the classroom

He made this known in a meeting with Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM)

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) have resolved to give university admission to Nigerian students evacuated from war-torn Sudan.

According to a statement obtained by Legit.ng on Thursday, May 11, JAMB's registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, confirmed this development during a meeting with NiDCOM's boss, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

JAMB registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede and NiDCOM boss, Abike Dabiri-Erewa during the meeting on Tuesday, May 9. Photo Credit: @nidcom_gov

Source: Twitter

Prof Oloyede said:

“What we will do is that we will provide the necessary infrastructure, the necessary enablement to make you accommodate or return these candidates (students) to our educational system.

“There are procedures (for transfer of students); the transcript, the rules and regulations. Nobody should, under any illusion, believe that a Nigerian university will award certificate with less than two years’ stay and residency in the university. The procedure will be done legitimately and properly with the cooperation of the National Universities Commission and the individual institution."

Meanwhile, NiDCOM boss, Dabiri-Erewa, while speaking at the meeting, reeled out stats of evacuees that have returned to Nigeria.

She stated that 1,730 Nigerians had been evacuated from Sudan as of Tuesday, May 9, noting that most were students.

Dabiri-Erewa said these students were ready to resume their studies despite their ordeals in experiencing the Sudan War.

She urged the students to follow the instructions handed out by JAMB and NiDCOM as it will be relevant to foster the process of their return back to the four walls of the classroom.

Dabiri-Erewa said:

“The information is on our website, process to follow, it should not be difficult to follow.

"The key thing is that JAMB has assured us that it will provide the enabling environment and infrastructure, if for instance, a university admits you, after the admission, you need to get that letter from JAMB that says you have been admitted, no matter what year; year 3, year 2, year 4, and I think that it is the most important thing, but all the information will be out there so that we don’t make mistakes in getting these things done.”

Source: Legit.ng