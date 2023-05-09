Amid numerous outcry and criticism about the rampant violence recorded during the 2023 general election, INEC has been commended by Governor Wike

Governor Wike said the 2023 general election remains the most violent-free election in Nigeria's electoral history

He further noted that Nigerians had accepted the outcome of the general election while urging them to give kudos to INEC

Rivers, Port Harcourt - Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State said Nigerians have accepted the outcome of the 2023 general polls noting that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deserves some accolades.

He stated this on Sunday, May 7 at the inauguration of the chairmen and members of Rivers State Primary Healthcare Management Board, and Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).

Gov Wike said the 2023 general election recorded the lowest rate of violence and death. Photo Credit: Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP and Pius Utomi Ekpei / AFP

The pragmatic Wike stated that previous elections have recorded violence and death but hailed the current crop of INEC leadership for conducting a good election across the country.

As reported by PM News, Governor Wike said:

"...Nigerians should commend INEC that they reduced the level of violence, the level of death because without this BIVAS, before we were fighting with security agencies, they were carrying electoral materials, hijack electoral officials, but now it is difficult.

“So, no matter the inadequacies, you’ll see that there was an improvement in terms of reduction of violence which is key, because in our electoral process it has always been killing, hijacking of materials, and using of security wrongly.”

At the inauguration, the new team of RSIEC include Hon. Justice Adolphus Enebeli (rtd) as the chairman, with Prof Emenike Weli, Barr Adolphus. A. Brown, Dr Lasbury Nnah, Pastor Tamunotonye Tobins, Barr (Mrs) Chinwe Ihua-Maduenyi and Mrs Nuka Kponi as members.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Primary Healthcare Management Board comprise Prof. Blessing Jaja as the chairman, Dr Kinikanwo Green as the Executive Director and Dr Clarabell Abam, Dr (Mrs) Gladys Horsefall-Okafor, Madam Gladys Ihunda and Dr Famba O. Famba as members, The Nation reported.

