The chairman of Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa is not happy about the comments made by Kemi Badenoch

In a reaction to Badenoch's comment, the presidential aide said she will keep her comments on the matter for a later date

Dabiri-Erewa's response was in reaction to a post by a Twitter user who berated Badenoch over the comment she made on Nigerian politicians

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the chairman of Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) on Thursday, July 14, condemned the comments made by the Nigerian-born British parliamentarian, Kemi Badenoch on some of the activities of Nigerian politicians.

Speaking during an event to mark the commencement of her campaign for the office of the UK prime minister, Badenoch accused Nigerian politicians of converting public funds to personal use.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa has said that she is angry over comments by Kemi Badenoch on Nigerian politicians. Photo: Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Kemi Badenoch

Source: UGC

Stating that most Nigerian politicians convert public funds to their piggybanks, Badenoch alleged that the politicians pollute not just the earth but the whole political atmosphere with their failure to serve others.

She added that she came to Britain determined to make her way in a country where hard work and honesty can take you anywhere.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

However, reacting on Twitter, a user, Iyabo Awako wrote:

“I am very angry this morning. Angry at the nonsense said by @KemiBadenoch the MP/Conservative Party UK in her declaration to run for the office of PM.

"Ms Badenoch, you are off to a poor start. very tactless start in fact. How on earth is it okay for you to use Nigeria’s so-called."

In response to Awako's tweet, Dabiri-Erewa registered her anger about Badenoch's comments about Nigerian politicians.

She said:

“I am just as angry. I second your thoughts here and will keep my comments for a later date.”

Full list: 1 Nigerian, 7 others scale through 1st step of taking over Boris Johnson's job as British prime minister

The resignation of Boris Johnson after several of his minister stepped down from their jobs while citing loss of confidence in the British prime minister has left his seat vacant.

Among those jostling for Johnson's seat include Nigerian-born Kemi Badenoch and seven other candidates who have been cleared in the first hurdle of the race.

Kemi scaled the first hurdle of the selection process alongside the British Attorney General, Suella Braverman and 6 others.

Other candidates include the British Attorney General, Suella Braverman, who would be deciding the fate of Nigeria's former deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremmadu in his organ harvesting case with his wife.

Boris Johnson finally agrees to resign as UK's Prime Minister

Boris Johnson, the prime minister of the United Kingdom (UK), on Thursday, July 7, announced that he has stepped down as the leader of the Conservative Party.

Johnson on Thursday also stated that he will be resigning as the prime minister of the UK following allegations made against him.

There are claims that Tom Tugendhat will likely succeed Johnson after the Tory leadership election.

Source: Legit.ng