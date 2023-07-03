The management of Innoson automobile company has said the N3 million scholarship it awarded to Miss Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma will stand

Innoson said their reward remains if Ejikeme is found to be innocent of the allegation of manipulation of result by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB)

JAMB had accused Ejikeme of using software to manipulate her score to 362 as against 249.

Nnewi, Anambra state - Indigenous automobile company, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing, has advised Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma not to panic during the period it will investigate her.

According to a report on Monday, July 3, by The Nation newspaper, Innoson said it has the capacity to carry out a proper investigation to unravel the truth concerning Ejikeme’s disputed Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) result.

Cornel Osigwe, Head of Corporate Communications at Innoson Group, stated that if the company finds out that Ejikeme is innocent of the allegation — whether or not she scored the highest mark in the 2023 UTME — the scholarship of N3 million it earlier awarded to her will stand, The Cable also reported.

Recall that in May 2023, Innoson Vehicles awarded a N3 million scholarship to Ejikeme. At the time, the 16-year-old student of Anglican Girls Secondary School in Nnewi, Anambra state, was officially presented to Nigerians as the overall best Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidate.

Now, according to the spokesperson of Innoson, the N3 million scholarship awarded to Miss Ejikeme weeks ago will stand if found to be innocent of the allegation by JAMB.

His words:

“If we find out that the girl actually manipulated her result for obvious reasons, we will withdraw the scholarship.

“But if we find out that the mistake was actually from JAMB; that they were the ones that awarded her the score, or probably did a review and found out that her actual score was 249, then our scholarship will still stand.”

