There was a fire outbreak at the Enugu zonal command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the early hours on Friday, May 5th.

Daily Trust reported that the incident, which occurred at about 12:30am affected one of the buildings of the command.

A source at the command told Daily Trust that the fire incident was triggered by a surge in public power supply.

According to him, the ensuing inferno was later put out through the combined efforts of the Enugu State Fire Service and Federal Fire Service.

Spokesman of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, also confirmed the development.

Uwujaren explained that no life was lost in the inferno.

EFCC, ICPC call for dismissal of Keyamo's suit seeking Atiku's probe

In another report, the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) have called for the dismissal of Festus Keyamo's suit at the Federal High Court Abuja seeking the probe of ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

The two anti-graft agencies said the suit of the senior lawyer lacked competence and should be immediately dismissed.

Keyamo's suit concerns the viral audio where Atiku allegedly explained how some organisations were set up to divert public funds.

Fire razes Balogun market in Lagos

Meanwhile, some parts of the Balogun market on Lagos Island were gutted by fire.

Legit.ng reported that on Tuesday, March 28, the fire affected a plaza where ladies’ shoes are sold in the popular market.

Firefighters from two divisions of Lagos Fire Service have been deployed to the scene to put out the fire, Legit.ng gathered.

Reacting to the development on his Twitter page, Jubril A. Gawat, @Mr_JAGs, senior special assistant (SSA) to the governor of Lagos state on new media, disclosed that firefighters were currently attending to the situation.

Source: Legit.ng