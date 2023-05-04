The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has fixed a new date for the commencement of this year's examination

WAEC announced that the 2023 WASSCE will hold for seven weeks, beginning from May 8th through June 23rd

The exam council also cautioned the examination officials, particularly the supervisors, to guide against any form of misconduct in their centres

A new date has been fixed for the 2023 school-based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Thursday, May 4th announced that this year's WASSCE will hold for seven weeks, spanning May 8 to June 23rd.

WAEC has fixed a new date for the 2023 WASSCE exam. Photo credit: The West African Examinations Council, WAEC - Nigeria

Source: Facebook

WAEC announces new date for 2023 exam, reveals number of registered candidates

The exam council made this disclosure during a pre-examination press briefing on Thursday in Lagos, Premium Times reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The head of national office, Patrick Areghan, in his remarks, noted that a total of 1,621,853 candidates across 20,851 government and private schools registered for the examination.

The new development is coming as the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is rounding off the 2023 edition of its entrance examinations into tertiary institutions, The Guardian report added.

WAEC releases results of January/February 2023 WASSCE for private candidates, withholds over 400

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the release of the results of the January/February 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates. A total of 8,738 candidates registered for the exam, marking a 16% increase compared to the previous year's figures.

Of the total number of registered candidates, 8,348 actually sat for the exam at 262 centres nationwide.

WAEC has also disclosed that 413 candidates are currently under investigation for alleged examination malpractice, and as such, their results are being withheld.

Certificate confirmation: WAEC discontinues manual verification of WASSCE results from 1999 to date

In another report, the leadership of the West African Examination (WAEC) announced the cancellation of the manual confirmation of candidates' results.

A statement released by the council said WAEC had cancelled manual confirmation and stamping of certificates for candidates who sat for the council's examination, WASSCE).

The statement highlighted that the council's decision follows the recently approved WAEC Digital Certificate Platform innovation.

Source: Legit.ng