As Nigeria continues to work towards improving girls' enrollment in schools, 13-year-old Abdullahi Buhari believes that all hands must be on deck to ensure that girls are safe while in their study environment.

Buhari, a Junior Secondary School 1 (JSS) student of Government Day Secondary School Abukur in Rimi Local Government Area of Katsina state said Nigeria needs more girls in school to attain her desired level of development and economic stability.

14-year-old Buhari campaigns for increased enrollment of girls in schools. Photo: Nnenna Ibeh

Source: Original

The teenager made this assertion while speaking to journalists on the sideline of the closing ceremony of the Girls' Education Project (GEP3), an initiative commissioned by the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education and funding from United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

Buhari said:

"Now because of He4She more girls are coming to school and we need more and more girls to be in school. We must also make sure we support them and protect them from any harrasemnt and ensure their safety."

Buhari said there is a need to ensure that girls who enrol in schools are also safe while learning. Photo: Nnenna Ibeh

Source: Original

Supported with 79 million GBP, the GEP3 project which lasted between 2012 and 2022 aimed to increase the number of girls completing basic education and acquiring skills for life and livelihoods in five states across northern Nigeria - Sokoto, Katsina, Bauchi, Niger and Zamfara with Kano state joining in 2018.

It also aimed to improve the capacity of teachers to deliver effective quality teaching for girls, increase social and economic opportunities for girls, reduce disparities in education outcomes between girls and boys and improve governance to strengthen girls' education in Nigeria.

Importance of education for girls, their parents and Nigeria before marriage

Like Buhari, Maryam Salmari, a 14-year-old student of Government Girls Secondary School, Dambatta in Kano state believes that girls deserve more opportunities for basic education.

Salmari said:

"Through GEP3 project I have learnt how to take care of myself, and speak out especially when I notice violence against me or another person."

For Salmari, it is important for every girl child to be educated before marriage. Photo: Nnenna Ibeh

Source: Original

Also admitting that the project has encouraged more girls to go to school, Salmari said:

"Let's take for instance, espcailly in the north, you know some of the girls do not attend school in the rural areas as a result of traditional belief of their parents who say it is better for the girl child to get married.

"So GEP3 had a committee for enlightening the parents and the traditional leaders in the communities on the importance of girls' educaton for the child, their parents and even the community."

UK's commitment to improving girl child education in Nigeria

Also, at the project's close-out event, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, said that the GEP3 initiative has successfully helped in the enrollment of an additional 1.5 million girls in northern Nigeria.

Reeling out some of the successes of the project, Laing said the number of girls who enrolled in primary school increased from seven girls to 10 boys in 2012 to nine out of 10 boys in 2022.

She said:

"It's still a long way to go but we are on the right track.

“Other benefits identified by key players that made the project a success in Nigeria, were the instilling of structured teacher training and exposing girls to mentorship processes such as the 'Girls for Girls' and “'He for She' concepts.

"It also brought about early literacy and intervention.”

This initiative she said has contributed to helping girls take control of their lives, and raise the chances of having more children immunised among many others.

More success recorded

Saadhna Panday-Soobrayan, UNICEF Nigeria's chief educationist while presenting findings from the GEP3 initiative noted that over 60,000 teachers were trained on effective implementation of GEP 3 and 8,000 others were trained on entrepreneurship skills.

Panday-Soobrayan mentioned that some of the contributing factors to the success of the GEP3 included a combination of Conditional Cash Transfers to parents and guardians; partnership with existing community structures and innovative and flexible approaches to education.

These approaches, she said included the use of radio, televisions, and improved learning materials to enhance learning outcomes among the girls.

Some successes recorded with the project are a transformational shift in social norms on girls in various communities across the region, a decline in early marriage and reduced adolescent pregnancies.

Panday-Soobrayan words:

“There is evidence of an increase in gross enrolment of girls in schools and improved gender parity across the targeted states. The gender parity index (GPI) the ratio of girls to boys enrolment increased from 0.73 (baseline) value to 0.78 (midline) and reached 0.97 by the end of the programme.”

