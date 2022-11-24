Out-of-school students in Kaduna state have been told that they will return to school

The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Isa Ashiru, made this pledge to state citizens

He said his administration would make it a duty to prioritise education with a significant focus on science and technology

Kaduna, Kaduna - Isa Ashiru, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in Kaduna state, has vowed to review the schools of public schools in the state if elected governor in the forthcoming 2023 election.

Ashiru made this pledge during an interactive session with the Kaduna state chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ).

The PDP gubernatorial candidate said his administration will be focus on giving quality education. Photo: Isa Ashiru Kudan

While expressing his passionate plight, the PDP bannerman revealed that the expensive school fees in the state have led to a high rate of dropouts.

He stated that parents are being forced to withdraw their kids as they cannot sustain the payment of excessive school fees in a harsh economy.

The Nigerian Tribune quoted Ashiru saying:

“We will set up a committee that will recommend ways of making it possible for parents to send back their withdrawn children to schools.”

The PDP flagbearer noted that education plays a crucial role in the development of society, and only an educated society will prosper.

He, however, pledged that his administration would prioritise education with a specification to science and technology at the secondary and tertiary level of education.

2023 polls: Ashiru promises to reduce Kaduna debt profile

Meanwhile, Ashiru decried the state’s rising debt profile while blaming it on loans acquired from local and international institutions.

He said his administration would work towards reducing and minimising loan applications in the state.

Speaking at the meeting, the chairman of NUJ in Kaduna, Asma’u Halilu, said the interactive session was staged to give candidates a platform to talk to Kaduna citizens about their agenda and why they should be voted into office.

He maintained that journalists, as watchdogs of society, will continue to promote good governance and the rule of law by writing objective reports.

