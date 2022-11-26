Seventeen schools across the three senatorial districts in Akwa Ibom state have had their laboratories updated

The remodeling and equipping of the state-of-the-art facilities were facilitated by Governor Udom Emmanuel

Teachers and students of the various benefiting institutions appreciated Governor Emmanuel for investing in the education of students

Uyo - Secondary schools in Akwa Ibom state have received a facelift following the remodeling and equipping of science laboratories with state-of-the-art facilities and equipment in over seventeen schools by Governor Udom Emmanuel.

The seventeen schools which cut across the three senatorial districts in the state are beneficiaries of modern science laboratory equipment for their Biology, Chemistry and Physics laboratories which is set to provide the students with practical knowledge of the subjects.

Some of the beneficiaries using the modern science laboratory in their school. Photo credit: Akwa Ibom state government

The consultant in charge of the project, Aniekan Umoette, who took journalists on an inspection tour of the newly furnished laboratories, explained that their sorry state moved the governor to award a contract for refurbishing and equipping them.

He said:

“When I came into Nigeria, I met the governor and he specifically instructed me to go to find out the different schools that are lagging behind especially in science subjects and after I did, he awarded a contract to my company which refurbished the labs with state-of-the-art facilities.

“We have also delivered the equipment to the seventeen schools.”

Teachers and students of the various benefiting institutions appreciated Governor Emmanuel for investing in the education of students in secondary schools by refurbishing and equipping the science laboratories for their practical classes.

They recounted their inability to conduct practicals due to a lack of conducive and well-equipped laboratories prior to the remodeling and stated that most times, they resorted to alternatives.

Some of the schools that benefitted from the benevolence of the project include: Onna People’s High School, Abat, Onna LGA, Community Secondary Commercial School, Ikot Akpan Ishiet, Onna, Etinan Institute, Etinan LGA, St. Mary’s Science college, and Ediene Abak, Abak LGA.

Others are Secondary Commercial School, Iwawa Usung Eket, Ibesikpo Asutan LGA, Community Secondary School, Oruk Anam LGA, Community Secondary Commercial School, Ikot Uso, Eket LGA, Methodist Senior Science College, Oron local government area.

