One of Nigeria's former presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo, has said that 20 million out-of-school children across Nigeria are a disaster waiting to happen.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Premium Times reports that Obasanjo while speaking at the National Summit on Tertiary Education Reform organised by the leadership of the House of Representatives on Tuesday, November 22, said the out-of-school risk has the potential to become 20 million Boko Haram members.

Obasanjo has warned against the danger surrounding the millions of Nigeria's out-of-school children. Photo: John Adeola

Source: Facebook

The summit was conceived to provide answers to the incessant industrial actions by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) hindering education across the country.

Delivering his speech, Obasanjo said that the government at all levels must seek solutions to reduce the number of out-of-school children.

He also warned that Nigeria has missed the SDG target of reducing the out-of-children which has become a menace to society.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Improving Nigeria's basic education

The former president emphasised the need to improve primary and secondary education in the country.

His words:

“We missed the road when the whole world was talking of education for all and we did not follow that. It was a bad miss.

“Education for all! We even had a target date globally. Today, out of the 244 million children out of school, we have 20 million - almost 10 per cent. We continue to miss and we are missing. That is a very bad one.

“They cannot be part of nation building because they have not had the opportunity to develop their innate capacity to the extent that they can be useful to themselves, to their family and to their community, let alone the nation."

'Over 1 in 3 Nigerian kids have access to Early Child Education,' UNICEF says

The learning process of children from birth to age eight had earlier been described as the bedrock of their life's development.

This description was given by education experts during a media dialogue organised by UNICEF and the Federal Ministry of Information.

According to experts, early learners must be provided with the appropriate environment for their learning process.

Teachers who can't write their names end up spreading ignorance to school children, Adams Oshiomhole warns

Nigerians across the country have been urged to prevail on their governors to prioritise education in their states.

This advice was given to Nigerians by a former governor of Edo state, Adams Oshiomhole during an event in Abuja on Wednesday, March 30

The former governor said there is a need to train, educate and skill up Nigerian youths for possible development.

Source: Legit.ng