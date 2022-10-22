Following the call-off of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)'s eight-month strike on Friday, October 14, several Nigerian universities have announced their resumption dates.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

While some resumed last week (Monday, October 17), many others are resuming on Monday, October 24.

A student carries luggage across the main gate as students leave as directed by UNILAG authorities to halt the spread of Covid-19 on Campus on July 15, 2021. Photo: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

List of universities resuming lectures Monday, October 24:

University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) The Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) Bayero University Alex Ekweme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Federal University, Lokoja University of Lagos (UNILAG) The Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) University of Abuja Sokoto State University

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

World University Ranking 2023: List of top 10 varsities in Nigeria emerges

Meanwhile, the Times Higher Education (THE), a British magazine specialising in higher education worldwide, has released its World University Rankings 2023.

According to the ranking, the University of Ibadan and the University of Lagos share the top spot in Nigeria. Both universities, which are federal government-owned, ranked between 401 and 500 globally.

Covenant University, a private varsity, is the third-best in the country and ranked between 601 and 800 globally.

ASUU strike: Final-year medical student Usman Rimi who turned street food vendor dies

In another report, Usman Rimi, a Medicine and Surgery final-year student of Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto, UDUS, who turned to a street food vendor due to the prolonged ASUU strike, has died.

After a successful food-selling business that he opened in the Diplomat area in Sokoto, Rimi died on Wednesday, October 12, following a brief sickness.

Rimi's death was confirmed on Saturday, October 15, by the chairman of 21st Century Entrepreneur Hub, Umar Idris, one of the deceased's associates.

ASUU strike: “We go soon start exam baba dey Berlin”, Netizens flood Rema’s page to remind him of resumption

Meanwhile, a few days after the ASUU ended its strike, fans and followers of Nigerian music star Rema stormed his verified account on Twitter to question him on when he would resume school.

Rema, who had gained admission to the University of Lagos (Unilag) in January to study Creative Arts, was yet to resume class owing to the strike action.

While many students like him kept their hopes high during the eight-month strike action, Rema used the opportunity to focus on his music career as he continued to shut down concerts outside the country.

Source: Legit.ng