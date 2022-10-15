The death of Usman Rimi, a Medicine and Surgery final-year student of Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto, UDUS, who turned into a street food vendor due to the prolonged ASUU strike, has been confirmed.

After a successful food-selling business that he opened in the Diplomat area in Sokoto, Rimi died on Wednesday, October 12 after a brief sickness, Daily Nigerian reports.

Rimi's death was confirmed on Saturday, October 15, by the chairman of 21st Century Entrepreneur Hub, Umar Idris, one of the deceased's associates.

Rimi led Young CEOs Meetup in Katsina, the largest CEOs gathering in Katsina from 2019 and 2020 (Photo: Daily Nigerian)

According to Idris, Rimi was buried the same day he died in Rimi LGA of Kastina according to Islamic rites.

Idris disclosed that late Rimi who was Katsina State Coordinator of the 21st Century Entrepreneurs Hub led a life of humility, dedication, and industry.

Having taken part actively in coordinating Global Entrepreneurship activities in 2019 and 2020, Rimi was in charge of the Young CEOs Meetup in Katsina, the largest CEOs gathering in the state from 2019 and 2020.

As Idris recalled, during Rimi’s leadership, the 21st Century Entrepreneurs Hub in Katsina empowered about 1,000 women and youths with various business skills.

During a recent NAN interview, the young food vendor revealed that the prolonged strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) afforded him the opportunity to begin the endeavour, adding that he utilised the period of the COVID-19 lockdown to start an egg and chicken distribution business.

ASUU strike: Rimi begins new career, starts making money, employs several workers

Rimi ventured into street food vending following the prolonged strike by ASUU.

He noted that he began selling food around the Diplomat area in Sokoto metropolis after he decided to engage himself in productive living, since February 14, when the ASUU strike began.

Rimi noting that the strike has made Nigerian students become redundant said he has also expanded his food business.

Adding that since the strike action by ASUU commenced he has managed to employ eight people in his shop.

His words:

“I hired a shop, employing eight people manning tea and Indomie joints, selling bottled and canned drinks, masa, rice and beans, pepper soup and meat along with the Point of Sale (POS) business.

“A plate of food sells from N200 and above depending on the needs of the customer."

