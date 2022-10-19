Netizens have taken to Rema's Twitter account to remind him about the end of the eight months ASUU strike

Rema, who announced his admission to Unilag in January this year, is yet to resume class since then

After the strike started, Rema focused on his music career as he continued to shut down concerts outside the country

A few days after the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) ended its eight months strike action, fans and followers of Nigerian music star Rema stormed his verified account on Twitter to question him on when he would resume school.

Rema, who had gained admission to the University of Lagos (Unilag) in January to study Creative Arts, was yet to resume class owing to the strike action.

Rema is yet to resume school. Credit: @heisrema

Source: Instagram

While many students like him kept their hopes high during the eight-month strike action, Rema used the opportunity to focus on his music career as he continued to shut down concerts outside the country.

Fans query Rema on when he would resume at Unilag

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from netizens, see them below:

shawnifee:

"Rema, hope you’re ready for your Unilag resumption like this? ASUU has now called off strike."

tolulope_jacobs:

"Make him leave show come write test."

thesheddyking:

"School don resume, when are you coming back."

vibez_kanbayii:

"Unilag don resume o! "

kafilatola:

"You no go like resume to school?"

dakunzy:

"We go soon start exam baba dey Berlin."

nofakelove14:

"When you dey resume?"

makomarin1:

"Unilag student right now I taught strike is over?"

kollydee4:

"Dear Rema, UNILAG don resume, when you dey go school?"

"Since UNILAG gave me admission, I never start school": Rema cries out

Popular Nigerian singer Rema sparked reactions on social media after he took to Twitter with a plea.

In January, the singer joyfully announced that he gained admission into the University of Lagos, but since the Academic Staff Union of Universities embarked on a strike, Rema has been stuck at home.

He lamented over the fact that he had not started school since he made the announcement.

"ASUU, since dem give me admission I neva start school o, e don do nau!" he wrote.

Source: Legit.ng